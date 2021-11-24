A COVID-infected baby is not a problem, but a mother shouldn’t regret not getting vaccinated

Pregnant women are more likely to develop severe COVID-19. However, there is still a low rate of women who have been vaccinated. A mere 35% of pregnant women have received a COVID-19 shot. Preterm birth, stillbirth and other complications are all possible with COVID-19 infections while pregnant. Patients with COVID-19 infection are more likely to require intensive care and hospitalization. They might require ventilators or other special equipment.

This was the lesson Katie Leeming, a 22-year-old British mother, learned the hard way. Ivy-Rose, her daughter, was born 14 weeks prematurely at 2lb 30z. Katie was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October and began experiencing heart palpitations, an increase heart rate, and heart palpitations. Daily Mail.

The doctors told her that the baby’s heart rate was also not “where it needed to be”They would need to have their baby at 26 weeks. Ivy Rose, five days old, was diagnosed with COVID. Her heart rate and oxygen levels started to drop rapidly. Ivy Rose was removed from life support on October 22nd.

The mother refused to receive the vaccine at first because of “horror stories”She had found information online. She also stated that she believed there wasn’t enough research into the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women and newborns. She still says she doesn’t regret not getting the vaccine.

“I could have still caught COVID-19 after the vaccination, or worse, if I did have it and something happened anyway, I would have blamed the vaccine,”Katie said this in an interview for the Daily Mail.

The Research Doesn’t Back This Up

The following is an extract from the CDC, early data from safety monitoring systems didn’t find any safety concerns for pregnant people who received an mRNA COVID vaccine, either late in pregnancy or for their babies.

Experts also found no evidence of an increased chance of miscarriage in women who had received the mRNA COVID vaccination before they became pregnant or early. The CDC continues to monitor vaccinated women throughout all trimesters in order to determine the impact on their babies and pregnancy.

Also, pregnant women can get a COVID-19 shot, which helps build antibodies, which could be transferred to their baby. “Antibodies made after a pregnant person received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine were found in umbilical cord blood. This means COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy might help protect babies against COVID-19,”The CDC.

Long-term Effects of COVID-19 Vaccine are unlikely

All vaccines have been proven time and again to be highly unlikely to cause long-term side effects. The COVID-19 vaccination is no different. CDC. The majority of side effects associated with vaccines are usually experienced within six weeks following the administration of a dose.

Side effects that are most common with the COVID-19 vaccine are tenderness at the injection site as well as general tiredness, muscle pain and fever. Side effects are usually temporary and disappear in a matter of days.

Meanwhile, The long-term side effects of COVID-19 still existSome can last for several months.