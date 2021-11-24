The plot hole in No Way Home has been explained

Spider-Man has no way home isn’t even out, but we’re already talking about a big plot hole in the highly-anticipated MCU movie. How can that even be, considering that the movie hasn’t leaked? Well, it’s all courtesy of Sony and Marvel, following the trailer 2 release last week. You can find more information in the clip by watching additional footage. There is no way home plot.

Then, Sony and Marvel unleashed a frenzy of There is no way homeAdditional scenes from the movie are included in TV commercials. And the studios have revealed the film’s premise in all these releases. The five villains attacking the MCU reality come from alternate universes where they’re supposed to die fighting Spider-Man. These ads and trailers will make you wonder, even without the Maguire-Garfield spoiler. And you’ll soon find yourself discovering a potentially big plot hole.

The There is no way homeEveryone is talking about the plot hole

MCU trailers are meant to deceive, and Sony’s bad editing proves that’s the case for There is no way home. In key trailer scenes, the Tobey Magnuire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Men have been removed. We all know that editing errors indicate that Spider-Man versions from the past will be in the film.

Fans shouldn’t be deceived by everything in the video. There’s a line that keeps coming up in the TV ads. It’s Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) briefing Peter (Tom Holland) of a multiverse threat. He informs the teenager superhero that dangerous villains have arrived from other realities and they must be sent back.

That’s where Strange tells Peter that “they all die, fighting Spider-Man.” And if you’ve seen Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies, you start asking questions. Soon, you realize that Marvel and Sony have a lot of explaining to do. This is a huge plot hole that Spider-Man fans won’t forgive.

They don’tAll die fighting Spider-Men, in the Raimi or Webb movies. In the movie, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), finds redemption. The Lizard (Rhys Ifans), is sent to jail.

This is the simple explanation.

We don’t need Sony and Marvel to really fix this apparent There is no way homeIt is possible to see the plot hole. The previous Spider-Man films only provided us a glimpse at the lives of Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men. We saw only a small portion of their lives, and their Spider-Man careers.

They continued fighting villains even after the events of the movies. Even the bad guys we thought were saved after the events of the five films. They might have been faced with Sandman or The Lizard once again. These confrontations could have ended in other deaths.

Also, let’s not forget that the multiverse is much larger than three timelines. Although these villains may look similar to the Webb and Raimi universes, they could be quite different. They might have died in other realities before Strange’s spell pulled them away. These villains could have been killed by other Spider-Man versions.

While Holland’s Peter will defend himself against murder early in There is no way homeSpider-Men are known for their ability to kill bad guys. Keep in mind the instant kill activation. Endgame. He might not have murdered Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), but he did kill Thanos’s henchmen. Other Spider-Men could have found themselves in similar situations, where their actions resulted in bad guys dying.

With that in mind, it’s easy to realize that Strange’s remark isn’t a There’s no way homeSpoiler alert: plot hole

This is the new There is no way homeLeak provides additional information

Speculations aside, there’s a brand new leak that tells us that Sony and Marvel will actually explain the lore of the Raimi and Webb universes in There is no way home. This detail is sourced from close to the production. Per The Cosmic Circus.

We’ll learn what Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Man variants have been up to since we last saw them. We’ll learn that Sandman died in the years following Spider-Man 3. The Lizard died years later. The Amazing Spider-Man.

This information will solve the problem. There’s no way homeAbove is a plot hole. And it’s the kind of information that we expect from Sony and especially Marvel. You don’t get to build this MCU universe without paying attention to the details.

In the leak, it is also noted that There’s no way home will address the sort of toll that being Spider-Man has taken on Maguire and Garfield’s Spidey versions. It seems that Webb and Raimi both offered advice during the creation of these characters. There is no way home.

The real There’s no way homePlan hole

However, there may be a larger plot hole to solve. There is no way home. How is it that Strange’s spell only impacts two additional universes? If we count, there are actually three. Venom 2.

Why are there only three Spider-Man variations? There is no way homeInstead of multiple Peter Parkers? Also, shouldn’t there be more villains from other Spider-Man universes?

Holland’s Parker forced Strange to mess up the spell, which means there’s no control over who came to this universe from a different reality.

Of course, the simplest explanation is that it’s just all a big coincidence. It could have gone a number of ways, but that’s the way the botched spell impacted the MCU.