Lou Cutell, Seinfeld Actor, Dies Tragically

Social media was full praise for Lou Cutell with a touching and long post by Peewee Herman leading the tweets. In A sentimental threadShared on November 23, Herman confirmed Cutell’s passing on November 21, noting, “During a career that spanned well over fifty years, he acted in an extraordinary number of diverse movies and television shows.”

In another TweetHerman confirmed the statement. “Lou was surrounded by family who loved him when he passed,”Although his cause of death is not known, it has been confirmed. Herman shared with us that he was “lucky enough to be able to tell [Cutell] how much he meant to [him] and that [he’d] never forget him”Only a few days prior to his death.

Jacopo Della Quercia, an author, shared his memories of Cutell. Twitter, writing, “I can’t think of any modern actor more captivating without a single spoken line,” as he shared how he and his family grew up watching the star in his many roles. He said, “Thinking face Lou Cutell made silence a thing of wonder. In death, he will always be Amazing. Ciao. #RIP.”