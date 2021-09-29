9 Memorable Cameos From WWE Wrestlers In Movies

Wrestlers from the WWE are most often known for their work inside the ring, but that’s a trend that’s increasingly becoming a thing of the past. Wrestlers like Dave Bautista, John Cena, and of course, Dwayne, “The Rock” Johnson, have paved their way in Hollywood, and as a result, perhaps gotten other wrestlers a bit more respect. Of course, one could argue that had it not been for guys like Randy Savage and their excellent cameos in big films, wrestlers wouldn’t have a place in movies now, period.

The following aren’t necessarily WWE wrestlers’ best movie cameos in terms of screen time, but certainly among the most memorable. These athletes have been able to work with some of our best actors and have become stars even though they only had small roles in some important films.