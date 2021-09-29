Netflix will make “Squid Game” season 2? Here’s what we know so far

If you check the Netflix top 10, you’ll find a peculiar new title in the top spot. Squid Game has taken the world by storm ever since its arrival on September 17th, topping English-language shows like Midnight Mass and Sex Education. South Korean television series follows a group down-on their luck individuals who are invited into a game. They could win enough money to pay off all their debts and put their lives on the right track if they win. The series takes many unexpected and violent turns. Now, two weeks after its debut, fans want to know if Squid Game season 2 is happening.

Will Squid Game season 2 come to Netflix?

In an interview with Variety, Squid Game writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk discussed the prospects of Squid Game season 2. Netflix will certainly consider a sequel to the popular series, despite its success. The problem, as Hwang explained to Variety, is that he’s “not great at teamwork.” Hwang has written and directed virtually everything he’s ever worked on. This includes the first season of Squid Game, which was the most time-intensive project he has ever worked on.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2,” Hwang told Variety about Squid Game season 2. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Hwang went into greater detail about the difficult, protracted process of creating Squid Game:

In my earlier days, I’d drink half a bottle of soju (Korean liquor) to get the creative juices flowing. I can’t do that any more. Writing (‘Squid Game’) was harder than normal for me as it was a series, not a film. I spent six months writing and rewriting the first two episodes. I then consulted with friends verbally, and gained clues for improvements from my pitching and their responses.

Hwang also revealed that he conceived Squid Game as a movie in 2008. The concept was brought to life over 13 years, so it is unlikely that there will be a second season.

What’s next for Squid Game’s director?

Even if Hwang does decide to return to the Squid Game universe, it probably will not be for a while. He tells Variety that he may return to the big screen before attempting another season of TV. Hwang says that he’s currently working on a script for a film called KO Club (short for Killing Old Men Club). Based on the title alone, it sounds like it might be as violent as Squid Game.

Watch the trailer for Squid Game below to get a taste of the smash-hit South Korean series. And let’s all keep our fingers crossed for Squid Game season 2.