9-1-1: Lone Star pulled off a killer twist that Dexter fans would appreciate

Warning! This story contains major spoilers 9-1-1: Lone StarEpisode “Negative Space.”

This week’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star continued Owen Catherine’s troubles from the previous episode, as they A stalker was dealt with Who sent them both? “gifts”These were declared toxic. Catherine (Amy AckerOwen (author) survived a biohazard crisis and Owen (author) survived.Rob LoweWhen he discovered a dead porc in his bed, all suspicions quickly turned to dirty Deputy Roy Griffin (Brian Letscher), whom they’d already seen kill a man in “Shock & Thaw”earlier in the season. Considering he’d only recently been released from prison, it seemed pretty cut and dry — maybe even…too easy. The ending was a great one, but there was a twist that would blow us away. Dexter fans proud.

That’s right, DexterAlum Julie Benz Return to the Austin Series as Sadie, Owen’s friend who also just happened to be involved in Griffin’s arrest. She could have been a player. Trinity Killer victim as Dexter Morgan’s wife Rita on the serial killer series — 13-year old spoiler apologies — but the same can’t be said for the 9-1-1: Lone Star artist.

Everyone was determined to prove that Griffin had indeed sent Catherine the corn starch-filled note. Marjan (Natacha KaramOne customer even complained to him that the security guard was a murderer. Seriously, all signs pointed to Griffin, especially after Sadie’s art studio caught fire. Griffin’s filing of an order to restraining Owen against Griffin could have been considered a sign. Perhaps Griffin wasn’t the stalker, and Perhaps that’s when we should have realized something more was going on.

Owen and Catherine decided to stake out Griffin’s house, only to have the deputy catch them in the act while gleefully taking photos to prove that Owen had violated the restraining order. Griffin celebrated by going to Tacos, as one does in Texas, when a bomb went off in Griffin’s car.

From there, the truth was quickly revealed. T.K., Carlos Sadie continued to examine security footage from the attack on the Capitol. T.K. Sadie was seen on video exiting suspiciously from a room. Carlos is his boyfriend. realized they’d been drugged. The old oxy in-the-pho trick! Dexter definitely didn’t go that route! Marjan arrived just in-time to help Sadie, but not before she took a knife to her shoulder.

Just like that, Owen and Catherine’s stalker drama was over. It was also revealed that when police searched Sadie’s cabin, they also found the severed head of her ex-husband. Lovely. I’m left with two burning questions: 1) How did we not see this coming? and 2) How in the world did that woman get that huge dead pig into Owen’s bed?

T.K. was perhaps the most shocking takeaway from this episode. Being drugged with Oxycontin meant that T.K. had to Start his journey to sobriety Start over from Day 1. Damn you, Sadie, that’s just adding insult to injury. Do we believe she did the same with the pig’s Pho?