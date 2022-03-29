Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel on Will Smith Slamming Chris Rock

On Monday evening, late night television dug into Will Smith’s controversial night at the Academy Awards, discussing the moment when the actor walked onto the ceremony stage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The scene between Smith and Rock was shocking for both the audience inside and outside the Dolby Theater. Although it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was staged or a result of a disagreement, audiences were stunned.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, which airs on ABC, the same network that broadcasts the Oscars, wasted no time before diving into the event that cast a shadow over the evening, beginning Kimmel’s monologue by showing footage of Smith slapping Rock. The program also used broadcast footage of Smith’s subsequent acceptance speech for best actor and a video of the actor celebrating his win at an afterparty later during the evening.

“It’s now a part of our lives forever. We will never stop talking about this,”Kimmel stated. “Even Kanye [West] was like, ‘You went on stage and did what at an awards show?’”

Kimmel also took space to praise Rock’s handling of the situation, expressing awe over the comedian’s ability to roll into presenting the best documentary feature award.

“Chris Rock handled it about as well as you could possibly handle being slapped on stage at the Oscars. He didn’t even flinch… I would’ve been crying so hard,” Kimmel joked. “No one did anything. Nobody lifted a finger. Spider-Man was there. Aquaman was there. Catwoman, all sitting on their hands. Nobody helped Chris Rock.”

“I’m a little bummed because I’ve only hosted the second craziest Oscars of all time,”He continued to refer to the incident at 2017 Oscars, in which he “La La Land”mistakenly declared the best picture award winner “Moonlight.”

NBC chose a coded approach. “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,”Without relating the actual events, the comedian refers to an incident that occurred during the show.

“America may be divided, but it was kind of nice for us to come together to say ‘holy crap’ at the same time,” Fallon’s monologue began.

Ahmir, Ahmir’s friend and colleague, was congratulated by Fallon. “Questlove”Thompson on his win in the best documentary feature category. Thompson directed the category’s victor, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”Plays on “The Tonight Show”He was also a member of the Roots. He left the band.

Fallon didn’t mention Smith or Rock by name until later in the monologue.

“The Will-Chris thing, I was bummed, disturbed. I wish it didn’t happen,” Fallon said. “But it didn’t stop me from loving the business, what we do.”

Smith, in his acceptance speech as best actor, apologized to the Academy, his fellow nominees, but he did not address Rock during that evening. Smith later released an apology to Rock on Monday afternoon, expressing remorse over his actions.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,”Smith wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Check out clips from both “Fallon”And “Kimmel” below.



