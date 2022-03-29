Study warns that men are more likely to die when temperatures rise at night.

According to a study, MEN are at greater risk of dying when the temperatures rise on hot summer nights.

A 1C increase in temperature could lead to approximately 4 percent more deaths from cardiovascular disease.

1 A study has shown that men are more likely to have a heart attack when it is hotter than normal during the summer. Credit: Getty

New research by the BMJ Open suggests that men are at greatest risk, but women are not.

Studies in the past showed that warm weather spells coincided with an increase in cardio patients and deaths.

There had not been any studies that looked at specific ages, so the University of Toronto created a team to study deaths in those aged 60-69.

They used data from Office for National Statistics, where they noted a decrease in cardiovascular deaths between 2001 and 2015.

The team chose England to study heatwaves that occur in the UK during summer.

Similar information was also obtained from USA data for King County in Washington. However, this information only included men.

These results show that there were 39.912 CVD-related deaths between 2001 & 2015 (68.9% men) in England & Wales and 488 deaths within King County.

In England and Wales, a 1C rise in the usual summer night-time temperature was associated with a 3.1 per cent increase in the risk of CVD mortality among men aged 60–64, but not older men or either women age groups.

In King County, a 1°C rise was associated with a 4.8 per cent increased risk of CVD mortality among those men aged 65 and under.

The authors says it points to a considerable risk in England and Wales, where despite preventative measures taking in the later years, event rates remained more than 50 per cent higher in adults aged 65–69.

This is worrying because recent areas such as England and Wales have experienced an increase in night-time heat intensity rather than the daytime.

They concluded: “The present findings should stimulate similar investigation of exposure and event rates in other populous mid-latitude to high-latitude regions.

“Considering the growing likelihood of extreme summers in Western USA and UK, our results invite preventive population health initiatives and novel urban policies aimed at reducing future risk of CVD events.”

A cardiovascular event could be a heart attack or cardiac arrhythmia.

The first signs you may have a heart attack include chest tightness and sweating unsteadily.

Experts have urged Brits to call for help if they think they are having a heart attack.

NHS medical director, Professor Stephen Powis, said: “Sadly, cardiovascular disease causes a quarter of all deaths across the country and we have identified this as the single biggest area where we can save lives over the next decade.

“This new NHS campaign will be a vital tool in that lifesaving mission – helping people to recognise when they or someone around them is experiencing a heart attack and when to seek early medical help cannot be underestimated.

“It can be easy to dismiss early symptoms as they don’t always feel severe, but it is never too early to dial 999 in this circumstance – and the faster you act, the better the chance of a full recovery.”

There are more than 80,000 people going to hospital for heart attacks in England every year.