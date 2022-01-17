Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan walked the Runway for Prada Milan

Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan, and Jeff Goldblum walked the Prada’s runway. “Body of Work” runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Stars from Hollywood included Asa Butterfield and Thomas Brodie–Sangster.

Prada described the show’s inspiration as: “Work is a state of reality — a vital component of life.”

Surprise runway appearances by Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan at Prada’s menswear collection at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday were made by Jeff Goldblum.

A press release regarding the show was released. Prada described Fall/Winter 2022’s theme in its offeringThe title “Body of Work,”At the industry event, say: “Work is a state of reality — a vital component of life.” Milan Fashion Week It began Friday and will continue through TuesdayAccording to its website,

According to Prada’s website, the show was used “theater and cinema as mirrors of reality,”It was held at the Fondazione Prada – a Milanese arts and culture venue – that underwent a sci-fi makeover with tunnels of metal grating lit with neon light. This is the second line designed by Miuccia Prada (co-artistic director) and Raf Simons (designer).The Guardian reported that the two have been working together since early 2020.

According to a press release, MacLachlan (62) and Goldblum (69), bookended the runway shows alongside eight other Hollywood actors. These actors include



Netflix



Stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster “The Queen’s Gambit,”Asa Butterfield “Sex Education,”Damson Idris and FX’s “Snowfall.”





Asa Butterfield and Thomas Brodie-Sangster at the Prada fashion show, Milan Men’s Fashion Week 2022.



Estrop, Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images







“Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals,”In a press release, Prada stated that it had decided to use these actors.

MacLachlan is well-known for his roles in “Twin Peaks” “Sex and the City,”An oversized black long coat was worn by the first walker, paired with a pair of pants, gloves, shirt, and pants in powder blue. After hours of walking, In a tweet, he thanked Simons für the opportunityIt was described by the author as: “honor.”

Goldblum was seen in an all black look that featured a turtle neck and trousers, leather gloves and a fur trim on the sleeves and trim.

In a press release from Prada, it described its collection as “uniforms of reality,”Reimagine knitwear, bomber jackets and parkas. “elegance and sophistication.”

Prada’s fashion show took place amid Numerous cancellations from Italian luxury fashion housesVogue Business reported January 5th on the COVID-19 pandemic. Giorgio Armani posted on LinkedIn early January to confirm that the shows would not proceed due to “the worsening epidemiological situation.”

Vogue Business stated that Numero 00, an Italian menswear label, had also cancelled its Milan show. Brunello cucinelli decided to present in their showroom instead of attending Pitti Uomo. It added that Hermès, Dior, Loewe, Ami, and Kenzo planned to go ahead with live menswear shows, as did Louis Vuitton with its final collection designed by Virgil Abloh before his passing.

According to BBC, Italy has recently seen its highest daily number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. With over 220,000 cases added since January 6,.

Insider asked for comment from representatives of MacLachlan and Goldblum but they did not respond immediately.