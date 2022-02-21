58 New Deaths

By Tom O'Brien
On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 58 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 2,780 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 30,356 deaths and 2,782,953 positive cases.

1,391 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 at time of reporting. The percentage of those patients that are in the ICU was not made clear. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 11,354,000 people, with 22% testing positive. Today’s rolling 7-day average of those testing positive is 3.27%.

