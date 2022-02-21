The Real Reason Reba McEntire Turned Down A Role In Titanic

By Tom O'Brien
Superstar singer and actor Reba McEntire was already a big name in entertainment when she was offered a huge opportunity to appear as the character Molly Brown in James Cameron’s 1997 movie “Titanic.” While appearing as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in February 2019, McEntire revealed why she had to turn the part down, which ultimately went to actor Kathy Bates.

“We were on tour and I had a lot of people on the payroll, and we had these three months already scheduled to do the movie,” McEntire said. “Then they got behind on scheduling and said, ‘No, we’re going to have to move it [to] this time,’ so we couldn’t reschedule all the arenas and everything.”

“Titanic” went on to become a huge success and earned $2.2 billion globally, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. When Cohen asked McEntire if she was upset she had to back out after seeing the movie’s great popularity, she responded by saying, “Absolutely, but you’ve got to take care of your people.”

