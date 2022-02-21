Music Entrepreneur and YouTube Star Jamal Edwards Dead At 31

Jamal Edwards, a British YouTube star and founder of SBTV, has died at the age of 31.

His passing was confirmed by representatives of his media company to the BBC on Feb. 20, following reports on social media. No cause of death has been revealed.

Edwards founded the online platform in 2006, with an initial focus on urban music, and has helped launch the careers of many U.K. artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, and rapper Dave.

Tributes to the innovator have begun pouring in from all over the world on social media. Rapper Lady Leshurr tweeted the news of his death was “heartbreaking” and credited Edwards for helping her career.

She wrote, “He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive.”

The organizers of the Mobo Awards shared they were “deeply saddened” by news of Edwards’ death.

“As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on,” they tweeted. “Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”