’37 Seconds’ Director Hikari To Helm Netflix’s ‘Beef’

EXCLUSIVE: Japanese director Hikari is to direct Netflix’s dramedy Beef.

Hikari, who is the debut feature37 SecondsPremiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, the Panorama Audience Award was received and the series was later picked up by Netflix. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star in the pilot episode.

Deadline announced the cast of the Lee Sung Jin-created series. The series features 10 half-hour episodes.

Yeun and Wong are two characters who let road rage infiltrate their minds and slowly consume all their thoughts and actions.

Patti Yasutake and David Choe have been added to the series as regulars. Ashley Park and Justin H. Min are also set as recurring guest stars with Rekstizzy and Mia Serafino, Andrew Santino and Remy Holt.

Paper TownsJake Schreier is the director and exec producer of the series. He will also be directing episodes. Sung Jun is the showrunner and creator of the series. He also exec produces episodes with Yeun via Universal Remote and Wong.

Hikari has recently directed episodes for Tokyo ViceExecutive produced by Michael Mann, it stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, as well as Rinko Kikuchi. Her second feature is also being developed. Rental Family(w/t), with Sight Unseen Pictures Dan & SamMarc Platt Productions and Universal Pictures create original TV series Made in UtahAnnapurna TV

Grandview and WME have repped her.