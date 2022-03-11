Selma Blair’s ex-boyfriend files restraining orders following an alleged attack

Selma Blair and ex-boyfriend Ron Carlson have filed dueling restraining orders against each other, after Blair says Carlson “physically attacked” her.

Carlson filed the temporary restraining order in Los Angeles Court Wednesday, weeks after he was served a restraining order from the “Legally Blonde” actress. The court has not yet granted Carlson’s request for protection.

The next hearing will be held on March 22 when Blair’s temporary injunction against Carlson expires.

Blair’s restraining order, filed in February, details an alleged domestic attack that occurred at the actress’ home in Los Angeles after Carlson showed up to return a television set, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

After returning the TV set, Blair, 49, and Carlson, 53, also returned each other's house keys before Blair says her ex called her "useless" and a "cripple."

After some words, Blair said Carlson “became enraged and lunged at me by jumping on top of my body while was lying prone on the sofa.”She said that he was also a good friend. “strangled me, throttling me and shaking my head and shoulders aggressively.”

Blair claimed that she was able “to fight him off”She put her hand in his mouth and screamed for help. She stated that the attack continued, with an attempt to choke her. “forceful slapping.”

Blair claims Carlson threatened her with death “multiple times”Before leaving her house. Blair had to be admitted to hospital when her nose became swollen after police arrived. “bleed heavily”According to court documents, she was unable to remember.

“I am scared for the safety of both my son and myself following this attack,”Blair said these words in the documents.

USA TODAY has reached out to Carlson and Blair’s lawyers for comment.

Carlson filed Wednesday’s abuse declaration. He claims Blair “attacked me at her home, causing injuries to my face and body,”This led to him being arrested later at his residence by police.

“I was in complete shock to be arrested,”He wrote. “I defended myself against Selma’s attack but I did not intentionally strike her or cause her any harm.”

Carlson added that it wasn’t the first time him and Blair got in physical fights, attributing her previous “mood changes”Multiple sclerosis medication.

“Selma is clearly upset about me wanting to end our relationship and she is unable to control her anger, resentment and aggression towards me,”Carlson wrote. “I urge the court to issue the requested orders.”

Blair’s temporary order orders Carlson to keep 100 yards from Carlson, her 10-year old son Arthur and her dog Pippa. Blair requested stay-away orders for Arthur, but the court refused because Carlson’s daughter attended the same school.

Blair, went public with her MS diagnosis And has documented her fight on social networks. With MS, “the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body,” According to the Mayo Clinic.

Domestic violence victims can seek help. National Domestic Violence Hotline allows you to speak confidentially with trained advocates online or by the phone, which they recommend for those who think their online activity is being monitored by their abuser (800-799-7233). They can help survivors create a plan to ensure safety for their children as well as themselves.