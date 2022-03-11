Rammstein Tease ‘Zeit’ Album With New Video

Rammstein’s video for “Zeit,”The title track of their forthcoming album is the surrealist and sensational clip that people have come to expect from the German industrometal group.

There are shots of people drowning, scary wraith-like figures menacing kids in a fight, and the band members delivering babies as the sands of time surround them — all in reverse. It’s a visual feast, courtesy of director Robert Gwisdek, for an epic ballad in the group’s signature style, as frontman Till Lindemann sings in German about wishing time to stand still.

ZeitThe album will be released on April 29th in a variety formats including digipak CDs featuring 20- or 56-page booklets depending on the release and 180-gram vinyl. You can also purchase it digitally. Olsen Invotini, who worked on their untitled previous record, will produce the 11 tracks. The LP also includes a shot by “Cuts Like a Knife” singer Bryan Adams.

The “Zeit”Single is also available on CD and 10-inch vinyl, as well digitally. Some of the B-sides include an atmospheric arrangement of the song by Ólafur Arnalds as well as a remix by Robot Koch.

The group made a record Zeit They have had to postpone North American and European dates in the past two years due to the pandemic. This short series of North American dates will start in Montreal on August 21st and end in Mexico City in October 4. In between, they’ll play dates around the U.S. including a two-night residency at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.