3 Men Found Guilty of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Three Georgia men were found guilty Wednesday of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man jogging in their neighborhood when the defendants confronted him last year, in a case that sparked national outrage.

The jury convicted the three white men — Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. of murder after two days of deliberations.

The McMichaels face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Notably, they were also indicted on three separate federal hate crime charges. The federal trial is set for next February and they could face additional penalties if convicted of those charges, which include interference with rights, attempted kidnapping and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Bryan was also found guilty of murder and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well. He was acquitted on the charge of malice murder, but, like the McMichaels, was also indicted on federal hate crime charges, including interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. He has pled not guilty on those charges. Again, if convicted, he may face additional penalties.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was going for a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. A white father and son — the McMichaels — began following Arbery in their pick-up truck before the son, Travis, fired three shots at Arbery, killing him. The incident was recorded on video by Bryan, who was also tailing Arbery in another vehicle.

It wasn’t until May of last year, three months after Arbery’s death, that the McMichaels and Ryan were arrested and charged with murder.