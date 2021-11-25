Candace Cameron Bure and More Hallmark Stars Send Love to Lacey Chabert Following Sister’s Unexpected Demise

Dealing with the death of a loved one is never easy, but that’s especially true when you lose someone during a time of year that’s supposed to bring families and friends closer together so that they can celebrate. Hallmark movies and television are not available for purchase. Mean Girls Cast member Lacey Chabert and her family are now dealing with such a loss, after the star’s older sister, Wendy, died suddenly. Candace Cameron Bure, and many more Hallmark movie stars We send love and affection to Chabert following the announcement.

Lacey Chabert was her first customer Instagram Recently, Chabert shared the sad news about her sister’s passing on Facebook. Let’s take a look at Chabert’s post in remembrance of her sibling, and then see what some of her fellow Hallmark stars had to say.

While we don’t have any clear details right now on what happened to Chabert’s sister Wendy, it’s pretty obvious that her family, which included her two sons, were completely unprepared for it. Chabert asked for prayers, and it seems like she’s going to get plenty of them. Here’s how former Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure responded:

Lacy, we are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family 🙏🏻. My sweet friend, we love you and will always be there for you.❤️

The actress has worked with many stars and befriended them. During her long career flooded the comments on Chabert’s post, as well as other Hallmark movie stars, including former The RealStar and co-host of the most recent movie Santa StakeoutTamera Mowry–Housley, who stated:

Oh dear Lacey! I’m so so sorry!!!!!!! Praying for you, Wendy’s family and your family! 💔🙏🏽

Chabert also got a response from one of her Hallmark movie co-stars, Will Kemp, who worked with her in the network’s Love, Romance & Chocolate in 2019, and last year’s holiday film, Christmas Waltz .

Oh my goodness. This is truly heartbreaking. We are sorry for your loss. All of us send our heartfelt condolences. ❤️

As anyone who’s lost a loved one, under any circumstances, probably knows, “heartbreaking”This is almost an insufficient word to describe the emotions people feel after such a shocking and sad event. It will take Chabert and her family a long time to heal, but well-wishes like the ones above and those from others, like Hallmark’s former star Danica McKeller will most likely assist Reduce the burden a little . McKellar noted:

Oh, Lacey! You are so loved and I send you my love and prayers. 🙏I don’t know what I can do, but you can call me if you have any questions. ❤

Hallmark movie star Nikki DeLoach The Perfect Catch and the recently released Hallmark Movies & Mysteries title, Five more minutesMany of the comments were summarized nicely by this:

Lacey. I am so sorry. This is truly a terrible tragedy. Please know that I will continue to pray for you and all your family. I send you so much love.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lacey Chabert (and her family) as they face this terrible time.