Fashion has changed the ideal body type to size zero

Edward Enninful (editor-in-chief, British Vogue) says that size zero isn’t the best body type.

Talking about the “River Cafe Table 4″Podcast: Enninful claimed that the industry has become more inclusive.

Enninful, now speaking of models: “You can be short, you can be curvy, you can be disabled.”

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, says that the notion that fashion professionals don’t eat is false.

Speak on Tuesday’s episode “River Cafe Table 4” podcast,Ruthie Rogers, a 49-year-old fashion mogul, said that the industry is becoming more inclusive.

“There’s a misconception that fashion people don’t eat, but that’s not true,” he said, acknowledging that historically the fashion industry has equated being thin with being fashionable.

Enninful claimed that this has changed in the past years Since he was named Alexandra Schulman’s successor in 2017.

“When you look at, at least, my Vogue anyway, everybody’s welcome. All shapes, all sizes, all colors,”He added that he was happy to share his opinion. He also said that he can look in other magazines to see what he is seeing today. “everybody’s all so welcoming”They are open to body diversity.





Naomi Campbell and Edward Enninful attend the 100th Anniversary Exhibition Of Vogue Paris in Paris Women’s Fashion Week.





Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Condé Nast France









“That strict thing of not being able to be a certain size, ‘being size zero is the perfect size,’ that doesn’t exist anymore,”Enninful is a term that refers to changing beauty ideals.

“Even the idea of being a model has changed,”He continued. “You can be short, you can be curvy, you can be disabled.”

Rogers asked Enninful if the industry has been struggling to change. Enninful replied that it was not difficult for designers after realizing they had to shift towards inclusive sizing. “missed out on a whole market.”

Enninful stated that the fashion world is still changing. “slowly”And “it’s not perfect,”Adding that Black Lives Matter has helped companies realize their potential, “they have to hire people from diverse backgrounds behind the scenes.”

“Conversations that are being had now never would have been had about 10 years ago,”He continued.

British Vogue has been criticized because it lacks diversity in the past

British Vogue’s 25-year-old tenure of Schulman as editor-in chief featured 12 Black cover stars. The Guardian.

Naomi Campbell was one among those criticizing the magazine’s lack in racial diversity. 2017 The Guardian reported that the model shared an Instagram photo of Schulman’s staff — who were predominantly white — and wrote in the caption that she was “looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor.”





Alexandra Shulman at the British Heart Foundation’s “Bias And Biology” panel.





David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images









Schulman responded to Campbell’s critique in an interview with The Guardian. “chief remit was not to show ethnic diversity as a policy,”She said that she believed this would cause a decline in sales.

Months after Enninful’s appointment, British Vogue published a May 2018 issue that made a statement about the fashion industry’s evolution.Entitled “New Frontiers: the models changing the face of fashion,”It featured nine different-sized cover stars with varying skin tones, and Halima Ade, the first model to sport a hijab on the magazine’s cover.

Insider asked for comment from representatives of British Vogue and Edward Enninful, but they didn’t respond immediately.