24 Movies With the Biggest 2022 Oscar Buzz: ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Spencer’

“CODA” (In theaters and on Apple TV+)

Sian Heder’s movie has been wowing audiences since it swept the major awards at the Sundance Film Festival, winning the Audience Award, the Grand Jury Prize, and best directing. This is the first time that a film has done this.

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a family. She struggles to decide between her career in music or helping her family’s struggling fishery business.