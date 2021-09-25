24 Movies With the Biggest 2022 Oscar Buzz: ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Spencer’

“CODA” (In theaters and on Apple TV+)
Sian Heder’s movie has been wowing audiences since it swept the major awards at the Sundance Film Festival, winning the Audience Award, the Grand Jury Prize, and best directing. This is the first time that a film has done this.
Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a family. She struggles to decide between her career in music or helping her family’s struggling fishery business.
“Cry Macho” (In theaters and on HBO Max)
Never count Clint Eastwood out when it comes to the Oscars.
He plays the role of a rodeo star and a gritty old man who helps a young man escape his abusive mother.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (In theaters)
Jessica Chastain delivers an Oscar-worthy performance playing Tammy Faye Bakker. We see her rise and fall story, as she and Jim Bakker become some of the greatest televangelists around. Only to lose it all.
“Luca” (On Disney+)
Pixar’s beautiful movie about two sea monsters who decide to venture to the surface and visit a small Italian seaside town is deserving of Oscar attention.
“The Mitchells vs The Machines” (On Netflix)
Netflix
‘s animated movie from the creators of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” isn’t just one of the most beautifully animated movies you will ever see but with its touching story about family it is also one of the best of the year.
“The Last Duel” (October 15)
Ridley Scott directs this medieval tale starring Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver.
Scott has a winning record with historical dramas, taking home best picture for 2000’s “Gladiator,” so it will be interesting if he can grab voters again.
“Dune” (October 22 in theaters and HBO Max)
The epic that director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario,” “Blade Runner 2049”) has been waiting his whole life to make could deliver him an Oscar nomination.
The beloved Frank Herbert sci-fi tale that stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem could also find Oscar glory in the technical categories.
“The French Dispatch” (October 22)
Wes Anderson brings together the talents of Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Christoph Waltz, Timothée Chalamet, Frances McDormand and many more in this look at an American newspaper based out of a French city.
“Passing” (October 27 in theaters, November 10 on Netflix)
Rebecca Hall delivers an impressive directorial debut in which we follow two mixed-race friends (played by Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson) as they navigate their lives in 1920 New York.
“Last Night in Soho” (October 29)
Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) delves into the dark side of storytelling with his latest movie that focuses on an aspiring fashion designer (“Jojo Rabbit” star Thomasin McKenzie) who believes she is somehow able to connect with the life of a glamorous singer (Anya Taylor-Joy) from the 1960s.
“Spencer” (November 5)
Kristen Stewart is gaining high acclaim and is destined for a best actress Oscar nomination playing Princess Diana on the verge of ending her relationship with Prince Charles.
“Belfast” (November 12)
Kenneth Branagh writes and directs this intimate look at a young boy’s life living in Belfast during the tumultuous late 1960s.
This is the movie Oscar voters will love. The movie recently received an audience award at Toronto International Film Festival. This has historically led to a best-picture nomination, and a lot of times, a best-picture win.
“Bruised” (November 17 in theaters, November 24 on Netflix)
For Halle Berry’s directorial debut she plays an MMA fighter who hopes to find redemption inside the cage and build a life outside it with the son she gave up as an infant.
It is expected that Netflix will push this movie for Oscar consideration in both the director and best actor categories.
“The Power of the Dog” (November 17 in theaters, December 1 on Netflix)
Netflix is hoping this Western will get it the best picture Oscar it’s been seeking for years.
Directed by Jane Campion (“The Piano,” “Top of the Lake”), we follow an intimidating rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) who opens himself up to love when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home his new wife (Kirsten Dunst).
Things are working well so far for Netflix — the movie won the acclaimed Silver Lion for best directing at this year’s Venice International Film Festival and the performances by Cumberbatch and Dunst are building buzz.
“King Richard” (November 19 in theaters and HBO Max)
Will Smith is hoping this role as the driven father of Venus and Serena Williams will finally get him that Oscar win.
“House of Gucci” (November 24)
Here’s that other Ridley Scott movie you may have heard about.
Lady Gaga may be up for another Oscar nomination. She plays Patrizia Reggiani. After marrying Maurizio (Adam Driver), she finds herself in the middle the dysfunctional family dynamics of the fashion empire. Then she tries to destroy it.
Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons also star in the movie.
“Don’t Look Up” (December 10 in theaters, December 24 on Netflix)
Adam McKay (“The Big Short,” “Vice”) has collected an all-star cast for this look at two astronomers who try to warn the world that a comet is on its way to destroy the planet.
Along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence who play the astronomers, the cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Melanie Lynskey, and Mark Rylance.
“West Side Story” (December 10)
Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner (“Munich,” “Lincoln”) team up to adapt the classic musical.