Steve Strange dead: Tributes pour in for music agent who worked with Eminem and Coldplay
By Brandon Pitt
Artists including Ash and the Charlatans have paid tribute to Steve Strange, a ‘legendary’ music agent who has died after a short illness.

Strange, 53, was the founder of X-Ray Touring. His death has been referred to as a ‘legendary’.

In the 1990s, he began his career as a booking agent and manager, signing clients such as Coldplay, Queens of the Stone Age and Chance the Rapper.

Strange was well-known for his ability to promote new acts and give homegrown acts a platform for their music.

A tribute on Celebrity access said, “‘We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss.



Music Agent who represented Eminem and Coldplay dies aged 53

“Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored.

“A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.”



Strange represented artists throughout his career including Eminem

Prior to his career as a music agent, he was a drummer with several Irish bands, including No Hot Ashes.

He was also awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award for 2019.

Artists have taken to social media to share tributes to Strange, including rock band Ash, who said in a heartfelt Twitter post, “Our hearts are broken. Goodnight Mr.Steve Strange. The heart of a lion.

“Straight outta carrick, he changed this business forever. Our strength. Our constant source. Our shining light. Miss you like crazy Strangey.”



Coldplay were one of the many bands that Steve Strange represented during his career

The Charlatans also shared a tribute on Twitter, saying “We are all heartbroken that our beloved agent has passed away. Steve Strange RIP.”

“Absolutely heartbreaking news about Steve Strange,” said Tim Burgess.

“Our agent, our friend and one of life’s most gloriously upbeat people. You will be missed, celebrated and remembered so fondly. Goodnight big man.”

