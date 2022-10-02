21-year-old eco-warrior fury pours human POO on Sir Tom Moore’s memorial in sick protest at private jets

A WOMAN who is an eco-warrior caused fury when she put human POO on a monument to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Maddy Budd, 21 years old, staged the horrible stunt as part of a sick protest against private aircrafts. She had to wash the monument with urine and excrement.

3 Maddy Budd (21), has caused fury by pouring human poo on a Sir Captain Tom memorial.

3 Fans of Captain Sir Tom Moore think the stunt was incredibly disrespectful Credit: PA

3 Budd protested against private jets

Sir Tom, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who raised £33million for the NHS, died in February 2021.

Former medical Budd has been accused of disrespecting Lockdown Hero while protesting in support of Pressure Group End UK Private Jets.

She filmed herself pouring number twos onto the memorial earlier in today’s video.

She said: “Every time one [private jet] takes off, it pours a bucket of sh*t and blood onto everything that Captain Tom stood for.

“People are going to say that he’s a hero, people are going to say that this is profoundly, obscenely disrespectful to his life, and to the NHS he stood up for and I agree.”

Captain Tom, determined to support his beloved NHS, set out during the first UK Covid lockdown on March 23, 2020.

The war veteran’s aim was to walk 100 laps of the 25-metre (82ft) loop in his garden with the aid of a walking frame in Marston Moretaine, in 10-lap chunks.

He was able to accomplish his feat in the morning of April 16th.

Captain Tom was able to raise 32,796,355 funds for NHS charities, and gained admirers all over the world.

Budd’s stunt prompted a rush of outrage on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter: “How will this convince people to earn private jet use?’ One user on Twitter wrote the following:

“It looks like a child throwing a disgusting tantrum and being beyond disrespectful. This kind of behaviour will not convince anyone to make any changes.”

Another person who claimed to have given the memorial to them said that they would push the police to bring charges.

They stated: “We will work with the police to ensure this is taken as far as possible.”

Yesterday was the revelation that Lionel Messi flew 52 times on his private jet in three month’s time, releasing 150 years of CO2.

Messi leases a stunning £12million luxury jet for his travels, and he often lends it to his family and friends too.

Central Recorder reached out to Derbyshire Police, End UK Private Jets, and the Captain Tom Foundation in order for comments.