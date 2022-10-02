What’s Going to Happen to HBO Max in October 2022

It’s last call for a number of excellent Comedy Central series as well as a handful of genuinely great films on HBO Max this month.
Comedy Central will be showing its best shows on Oct. 31. “Key and Peele,” “Nathan for You,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Reno 911!”And “Chappelle’s Show”(The first two seasons) will leave HBO Max. It is likely that they will move to Paramount+ in November.
This month, HBO Max will also be missing the Halsey film about music. “If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power,”The surprisingly excellent horror prequel “Annabelle: Creation.”Some other notable depatures include “Capote,” “High Fidelity,” “Jerry Maguire,” “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,”The 1994 edition of “Little Women”And the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” movies.
Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in October below.
October 6
If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey), 2021
October 7
The God of High School (Dubbed) & (Subtitled)
October 14
Point Break, 2015 (HBO).
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
October 18
The Price of Freedom, 2021
October 19
Annabelle: Creation, 2017
October 25,
The Bronx (USA), 2019 (HBO).
October 31
28 Days Later, 2002 (HBO).
28 Weeks Later, 2007 (HBO)
71, 2014 (HBO)
A Cry in Darkness, 1988
All My Life 2020
America, America, 1963
American Pastoral, 2016
1945 Anchors Weigh
Angels and Demons, 2009.
Angels in the Outfield 1994
Anger Management, 2003
Assassins, 2014
Basic Instinct 2 Risk Addiction, 2006, Extended Edition
Blood on the Moon
Blood Ties, 2013
Book of the Shadows – Blair Witch 2 (2000)
1979, Breaking Away
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason 2004
Capote, 2005
Captain Blood 1935
Chappelle’s Show, Season 1-2
Chateau Vato, 2020
Coma, 1978
Crossing Delancey. 1988
David Copperfield, 1935
De Lo Mio, 2019
Deception, 2008
Domino, 2019
Elvis: That’s The Way It Is, 1970
Equilibrium, 2002
Evolution, 2001
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011
1950. Father of the Bride.
Fire With Fire 2012 (HBO).
Flying Leathernecks 1951
Good News, 1947
Goodbye Mr. Chips 1969
Guess Who, 2005
Half Brothers 2020
Hall Pass, 2011,
Happily N’Ever After, 2006
Happily N’Ever After 2, 2009
Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO).
The Marlboro Man and Harley Davidson in 1991
2000 High Fidelity
Hooper, 1978
Hostel, 2005
House of 1000 Corpses, 2003
Ice Station Zebra, 1968
Igby Goes Down in 2002
Amy Schumer
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday in 1993
Jerry Maguire 1996
Key & Peele
Key Largo 1948
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Linda and the Mockingbirds 2020 (HBO).
Lisztomania, 1975
Little Women, 1994
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011
Master Of Disguise (HBO), 2002
McCabe and Mrs. Miller 1971
Modern Problems, 1981 (HBO).
Moonstruck, 1987
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007
Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968
1982, my favourite year
Nathan for You
Night Moves 1975
Night Owls (2015) (HBO)
North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
Now, Voyager, 1942
1949, On the Town
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975
Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version. (HBO).
Outbreak, 1995
Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin), 2018 (HBO)
Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies), 2018 (HBO)
Protocol, 1984
Racing Stripes 2005 (HBO).
Reno 911!
1952: Room for one more
Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
Six Degrees of Separation, 1993 (HBO).
Snakes on a Plane (2006)
Speedway, 1968
1961: Splendor In The Grass
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985]
Terminator 3 – Rise of the Machines, 2003
Terminator Salvation, 2009
The Assignment, 2016.
The Bachelor and Bobby Soxer 1947
The Blair Witch Project 1999
1968, The Charge of the Light Brigade
The Cincinnati Kid 1965
The Command, 2018.
2016 Confirmation
2006: The Da Vinci Code
1993, The Dark Half
The Devil’s Reject, 2005
The Falcon And The Snowman 1985
2004: The Final Cut
1956: The Great American Pastime
The Hunger 1983
The Legend of the Zorro 2005
The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO).
The Mystery of the Wax Museum. 1933
The Notebook, 2004
The Pact 2012 (HBO).
The Perfect Storm 2000
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 2012
1946, The Postman Always Rings Twice
1981: The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Public Enemy, 1931
The Purge (2013) (HBO).
The Replacements 2000
The Sapphires (2012) (HBO)
1973, The Satanic Rites of Dracula
2005 Sisterhood of the Traveling Pans
The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants 2, 2008.
The Spirit 2008 (HBO).
The Switch 2010, 2010
2009, The Taking of Pelham 123
The Wolverine 2013,
Thelma & Louise, 1991
This is Elvis, 1981
Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO).
Una Semana 2017 (HBO).
1964, Viva Las Vegas
W.E., 2011 (HBO)
War, 2007
What Ever Happened? to Baby Jane,1991
William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer, 1958
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994
Zoo Animals (2018) (HBO).