What’s Going to Happen to HBO Max in October 2022

It’s last call for a number of excellent Comedy Central series as well as a handful of genuinely great films on HBO Max this month.

Comedy Central will be showing its best shows on Oct. 31. “Key and Peele,” “Nathan for You,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Reno 911!”And “Chappelle’s Show”(The first two seasons) will leave HBO Max. It is likely that they will move to Paramount+ in November.

This month, HBO Max will also be missing the Halsey film about music. “If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power,”The surprisingly excellent horror prequel “Annabelle: Creation.”Some other notable depatures include “Capote,” “High Fidelity,” “Jerry Maguire,” “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,”The 1994 edition of “Little Women”And the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” movies.

Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in October below.

October 6

If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power (Halsey), 2021

October 7

The God of High School (Dubbed) & (Subtitled)

October 14

Point Break, 2015 (HBO).

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

October 18

The Price of Freedom, 2021

October 19

Annabelle: Creation, 2017

October 25,

The Bronx (USA), 2019 (HBO).

October 31

28 Days Later, 2002 (HBO).

28 Weeks Later, 2007 (HBO)

71, 2014 (HBO)

A Cry in Darkness, 1988

All My Life 2020

America, America, 1963

American Pastoral, 2016

1945 Anchors Weigh

Angels and Demons, 2009.

Angels in the Outfield 1994

Anger Management, 2003

Assassins, 2014

Basic Instinct 2 Risk Addiction, 2006, Extended Edition

Blood on the Moon

Blood Ties, 2013

Book of the Shadows – Blair Witch 2 (2000)

1979, Breaking Away

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason 2004

Capote, 2005

Captain Blood 1935

Chappelle’s Show, Season 1-2

Chateau Vato, 2020

Coma, 1978

Crossing Delancey. 1988

David Copperfield, 1935

De Lo Mio, 2019

Deception, 2008

Domino, 2019

Elvis: That’s The Way It Is, 1970

Equilibrium, 2002

Evolution, 2001

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011

1950. Father of the Bride.

Fire With Fire 2012 (HBO).

Flying Leathernecks 1951

Good News, 1947

Goodbye Mr. Chips 1969

Guess Who, 2005

Half Brothers 2020

Hall Pass, 2011,

Happily N’Ever After, 2006

Happily N’Ever After 2, 2009

Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO).

The Marlboro Man and Harley Davidson in 1991

2000 High Fidelity

Hooper, 1978

Hostel, 2005

House of 1000 Corpses, 2003

Ice Station Zebra, 1968

Igby Goes Down in 2002

Amy Schumer

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday in 1993

Jerry Maguire 1996

Key & Peele

Key Largo 1948

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Linda and the Mockingbirds 2020 (HBO).

Lisztomania, 1975

Little Women, 1994

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011

Master Of Disguise (HBO), 2002

McCabe and Mrs. Miller 1971

Modern Problems, 1981 (HBO).

Moonstruck, 1987

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007

Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter, 1968

1982, my favourite year

Nathan for You

Night Moves 1975

Night Owls (2015) (HBO)

North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)

Now, Voyager, 1942

1949, On the Town

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, 1975

Original Sin, 2001 Unrated Version. (HBO).

Outbreak, 1995

Pecado Original (AKA Original Sin), 2018 (HBO)

Porno Para Principiantes (Porno For Newbies), 2018 (HBO)

Protocol, 1984

Racing Stripes 2005 (HBO).

Reno 911!

1952: Room for one more

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Six Degrees of Separation, 1993 (HBO).

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Speedway, 1968

1961: Splendor In The Grass

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985]

Terminator 3 – Rise of the Machines, 2003

Terminator Salvation, 2009

The Assignment, 2016.

The Bachelor and Bobby Soxer 1947

The Blair Witch Project 1999

1968, The Charge of the Light Brigade

The Cincinnati Kid 1965

The Command, 2018.

2016 Confirmation

2006: The Da Vinci Code

1993, The Dark Half

The Devil’s Reject, 2005

The Falcon And The Snowman 1985

2004: The Final Cut

1956: The Great American Pastime

The Hunger 1983

The Legend of the Zorro 2005

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO).

The Mystery of the Wax Museum. 1933

The Notebook, 2004

The Pact 2012 (HBO).

The Perfect Storm 2000

The Perks of Being a Wallflower 2012

1946, The Postman Always Rings Twice

1981: The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Public Enemy, 1931

The Purge (2013) (HBO).

The Replacements 2000

The Sapphires (2012) (HBO)

1973, The Satanic Rites of Dracula

2005 Sisterhood of the Traveling Pans

The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants 2, 2008.

The Spirit 2008 (HBO).

The Switch 2010, 2010

2009, The Taking of Pelham 123

The Wolverine 2013,

Thelma & Louise, 1991

This is Elvis, 1981

Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO).

Una Semana 2017 (HBO).

1964, Viva Las Vegas

W.E., 2011 (HBO)

War, 2007

What Ever Happened? to Baby Jane,1991

William Faulkner’s The Long, Hot Summer, 1958

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994

Zoo Animals (2018) (HBO).