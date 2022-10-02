2023 Oscars Best-Actress Predictions

LAST UPDATED: Oct. 1, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress

Viola Davis “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures)

Sony

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Danielle Deadwyler secures her spot in the top actress race “Till,”This film premiered on Saturday at the New York Film Festival. Mamie Till-Mobley is the star of the film. “The Harder They Fall” (2021) delivers one of the year’s single best performances, by any person, bar none. Orion and United Artists Releasing must ensure the film is seen by the public and that Deadwyler (and film) are given the respect they deserve. It would be a crime to allow a turn like this to pass the voters.

Michelle Williams’ work as the piano-playing mother in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans”Will be running for the Oscars in best actor, rather than supporting as some pundits speculated. This is a big problem for both supporting and lead actresses.

Williams has been nominated for four Academy Awards – “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) and Manchester by the Sea” (2016) in supporting actress and “Blue Valentine”(2010) “My Week with Marilyn”(2011) as the lead actress. Undoubtedly overdue, she’ll face tougher competition with Cate Blanchett’s Volpi Cup-winning turn in Todd Field’s “TÁR” and Michelle Yeoh’s acclaimed work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

There have been many roles that can go either direction between supporting and lead. Glenn Close lost to Olivia Colman for her Oscar.“The Wife”Lady Gaga (“A Star is Born”For more information, please visit: “The Favourite”(2018) – Anne Hathaway still managed to surpass Kate Winslet (2018“Rachel Getting Married”) and Meryl Streep (“Doubt”) when she was switched by the Academy from supporting to lead for “The Reader” (2008). Winslet was a supporter of the switcharoo and had received the Golden Globes and SAG awards. Williams may be inspired by their success.

Let’s not forget the box-office performance of “The Woman King”Viola Davis, Oscar-winner (“Fences”) in the thick of it once again, potentially becoming the second woman, to be recognized as a producer and acting in the same year. Frances McDormand was first. “Nomadland”(2020), won both the best picture and actress categories. Davis was also in that lineup. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Ana de Armas, cover of Variety This week, it could overpower the mixed reception “Blonde” while it’s always foolish to count out someone as noteworthy as Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”Margot Robbie (“Babylon”).

We’ll also see if the Academy is “cool” enough to see the merits of the incredible Taylor Russell from Luca Guadgnino’s “Bones & All.”

These are the Predicted Nominees
RankNameFilmDistributor
1Michelle Yeoh“Everything Everywhere All at Once”A24
A Chinese immigrant aging in China is caught up in an incredible adventure where she can save the world. She explores other universes and connects with the lives she could have lived.
2Cate Blanchett“TÁR”Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. Considered one of the most important living composer/conductors and the first-ever female chief orchestra conductor for a major German orchestra, Tar was widely celebrated.
3Danielle Deadwyler“Till”Orion/United Artists Releasing
The life of Emmett Louis Till, and the legacy of his mother, who pursued justice to her son’s death.
4Viola Davis“The Woman King”Sony Pictures
This historical epic is inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom Of Dahomey, one the most powerful African states in the 18th century and 19th centuries.
5Michelle Williams“The Fabelmans”Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
Next in Line
6Olivia Colman“Empire of Light”Searchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light”The story of a romantic love story is set around a beautiful old cinema in South Coast England in 1980s.
7Zar Amir Ebrahimi“Holy Spider”Utopia
An Iranian journalist descends into Mashhad’s dark underbelly to investigate the serial killings by the so-called “sex workers” “Spider Killer”He claims he is cleansing sinners’ streets.
8Ana de Armas“Blonde”Netflix
An imaginary chronicle of Marilyn Monroe’s inner world.
9Emma Thompson“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”Searchlight Pictures
Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow, is yearning for some adventure, human connection and some sex–some good sex.
10Margot Robbie*“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
Other Top-Tier Candidates
11Taylor Russell“Bones & All”Amazon Studios
12Rooney Mara*“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
13Zoe Kazan*“She Said”Universal Pictures
14Jennifer Lawrence“Causeway”A24/Apple Original Films
15Vicky Krieps“Corsage”IFC Films
16Carey Mulligan*“She Said”Universal Pictures
17Naomi Ackie“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”Sony Pictures
18Jessica Chastain“The Good Nurse”Netflix
19Florence Pugh“The Wonder”Netflix
20Sally Hawkins“The Lost King”IFC Films
Also in Contention
21Mia Goth“Pearl”A24
22Anna Diop“Nanny”Amazon Studios
23Léa Seydoux“One Fine Morning”Sony Pictures Classics
24Emma Corrin“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”Netflix
25Thandiwe Newton“God’s Country”IFC Films
26Elizabeth Banks“Call Jane”Attractions on the Road
27Tang Wei“Decision to Leave”Mubi
28Bella Ramsey“Catherine Called Birdy”Amazon Studios
29Charibi Dean“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
30Haley Lu Richardson“Montana Story”Bleecker Street
Other awards possibilities
31Zoe Saldaña“Avatar: The Way of Water”20th Century Studios
32Florence Pugh“Don’t Worry Darling”Warner Bros.
33Nathalie Issa“The Swimmers”Netflix
34Margot Robbie*“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
35Julia Roberts“Ticket to Paradise”Universal Pictures
36Penélope Cruz“Official Competition”IFC Films
37Keke Palmer*“Nope”Universal Pictures
38Greta Gerwig*“White Noise”Netflix
39Rebecca Hall“Resurrection”IFC Films
40Tilda Swinton“Three Thousand Years of Longing”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Unranked Possible Contenders
Amandla Stenberg“Bodies Bodies Bodies”A24
Ana de Armas“Blonde”Netflix
Anamaria Vartolomei“Happening”IFC Films
Anna Kendrick“Alice, Darling”Lionsgate
Anya Taylor-Joy*“The Menu”Searchlight Pictures
Anya Taylor-Joy*“The Northman”Focus Features
Ariel Donoghue“Blueback”No U.S. Distribution
Aubrey Plaza“Emily the Criminal”Attractions on the Road
Bella Ramsey“Catherine Called Birdy”Amazon Studios
Bérénice Bejo“The Hummingbird”No U.S. Distribution
Carey Mulligan*“She Said”Universal Pictures
Cate Blanchett“TÁR”Focus Features
Charibi Dean“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
Da’Vine Joy Randolph“On the Come Up”Paramount Pictures
Dakota Johnson“Am I OK?”HBO Max
Dakota Johnson“Persuasion”Netflix
Dakota Johnson*“Cha Cha Real Smooth”Apple Original Films
Danielle Deadwyler“Till”Orion/United Artists Releasing
Dianna Agron“As They Made Us”Quiver
Elizabeth Banks“Call Jane”Attractions on the Road
Elizabeth Olsen*“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”Marvel Studios
Emily Browning“Monica”No U.S. Distribution
Emma Corrin“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”Netflix
Emma Corrin*“My Policeman”Amazon Studios
Emma Thompson“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”Hulu/Searchlight Pictures
Florence Pugh“The Wonder”Netflix
Florence Pugh“Don’t Worry Darling”Warner Bros
Greta Gerwig*“White Noise”Netflix
Haley Lu Richardson“Montana Story”Bleecker Street
Jane Fonda“Moving On”No U.S. Distribution
Janelle Monáe“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Netflix
Jennifer Lawrence“Causeway”A24/Apple Original Films
Jenny Slate“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”A24
Jessica Chastain“The Good Nurse”Netflix
Jessica Chastain*“The Forgiven”Attractions on the Road
Jessie Buckley“Men”A24
Jodie Turner-Smith“After Yang”A24
Julia Roberts“Ticket to Paradise”Universal Pictures
Juliette Binoche“Both Sides of the Blade”IFC Films
Kate Beckinsale“Prisoner’s Daughter”No U.S. Distribution
Keke Palmer*“Nope”Universal Pictures
Léa Seydoux“One Fine Morning”Sony Pictures Classics
Léa Seydoux*“Crimes of the Future”Neon
Lesley Manville“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”Focus Features
Letitia Wright*“The Silent Twins”Focus Features
Letitia Wright*“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
Lily James“What’s Love Got to Do With It?”No U.S. Distribution
Lily Tomlin“Moving On”No U.S. Distribution
Manal Issa“The Swimmers”Netflix
Margaret Qualley“Stars at Noon”A24
Margot Robbie“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
Margot Robbie“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
Mia Goth“Pearl”A24
Michelle Williams*“The Fabelmans”Universal Pictures
Michelle Yeoh“Everything Everywhere All at Once”A24
Naomi Ackie“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”Sony Pictures
Natalie Portman*“Thor: Love and Thunder”Marvel Studios
Nathalie Issa“The Swimmers”Netflix
Olivia Colman“Empire of Light”Searchlight Pictures
Penélope Cruz“Official Competition”IFC Films
Regina Hall“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”Universal Pictures
Regina Hall“Master”Amazon Studios
Rooney Mara*“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sally Hawkins“The Lost King”IFC Films
Sandra Drzymalska“EO”Janus Films and Sideshow
Saoirse Ronan*“See How They Run”Searchlight Pictures
Sara Serraiocco“Il Signore Delle Formiche”No U.S. Distribution
Sigourney Weber“The Good House”Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate
Tamara Lawrance*“The Silent Twins”Focus Features
Tang Wei“Decision to Leave”Mubi
Taylor Russell“Bones & All”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Tessa Thompson“The Listener”No U.S. Distribution
Thandiwe Newton“God’s Country”IFC Films
Tilda Swinton“Three Thousand Years of Longing”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Vicky Krieps“Corsage”IFC Films
Viola Davis“The Woman King”TriStar Pictures
Virginie Efira“Paris Memories”Pathé
Zar Amir Ebrahimi“Holy Spider”Utopia
Zoe Kazan*“She Said”Universal Pictures
Zoe Saldaña“Avatar: The Way of Water”20th Century Studios

Category winner in 2022: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)

