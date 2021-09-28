21 Instagram captions perfect for Homecoming 2021

Homecoming is upon us and, if you’re planning on taking snaps for IG, you’re going to need a clever caption. Look no further, we’ve compiled a list of 21 Instagram captions that are perfect for Homecoming 2021.
Have you prepped for the occasion yet?
What is Homecoming?
If you live outside of the US or you’re just unfamiliar with the term ‘Homecoming’, allow us to explain.
Usually celebrated by a dance, Homecoming is a chance to, quite literally, welcome back students, teachers and alumni to a school. The tradition can also be honoured in the form of a parade or football game.
As per Seventeen, Homecoming began at colleges as a celebration for the first football game of the season, seeing alumni revisiting their former campuses.
21 Homecoming Instagram captions
Do you have Homecoming plans? Well, whip out your favorite VSCO filter and take to IG, because we have the perfect Instagram caption for you.
- I wish some nights lasted forever
- Said yes to this dress
- With nights like this, who needs days
- Happy for Hoco
- Homecoming unites the past and the present
- Dancing queen
- A lot goes down when we dress up
- Life is a party, so dress like it
- Bring on the night
- Life isn’t perfect, but your dress can be
- A new year, a new start
- Staying golden
- Making memories
- High school won’t last forever
- A picture is worth a hundred words, but the homecoming memories are priceless
- There is only one way to cheer — hard!
- Make this night last forever
- Too glam to give a damn
- Homecoming is my favorite holiday
- He’s definitely got his head in the game
- Prepared to dance all night
In other news, Who is Luis Felber, Lena Dunham’s new husband?