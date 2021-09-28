21 Instagram captions perfect for Homecoming 2021

Homecoming is upon us and, if you’re planning on taking snaps for IG, you’re going to need a clever caption. Look no further, we’ve compiled a list of 21 Instagram captions that are perfect for Homecoming 2021.

Have you prepped for the occasion yet?

What is Homecoming?

If you live outside of the US or you’re just unfamiliar with the term ‘Homecoming’, allow us to explain.

Usually celebrated by a dance, Homecoming is a chance to, quite literally, welcome back students, teachers and alumni to a school. The tradition can also be honoured in the form of a parade or football game.

As per Seventeen, Homecoming began at colleges as a celebration for the first football game of the season, seeing alumni revisiting their former campuses.

21 Homecoming Instagram captions

Do you have Homecoming plans? Well, whip out your favorite VSCO filter and take to IG, because we have the perfect Instagram caption for you.

I wish some nights lasted forever

Said yes to this dress

With nights like this, who needs days

Happy for Hoco

Homecoming unites the past and the present

Dancing queen

A lot goes down when we dress up

Life is a party, so dress like it

Bring on the night

Life isn’t perfect, but your dress can be

A new year, a new start

Staying golden

Making memories

High school won’t last forever

A picture is worth a hundred words, but the homecoming memories are priceless

There is only one way to cheer — hard!

Make this night last forever

Too glam to give a damn

Homecoming is my favorite holiday

He’s definitely got his head in the game

Prepared to dance all night

