24kGoldn, Tate McRae, and MUNA Talk Music Backstage

For 24kGoldn, performing feels like fulfilling his “purpose.”





24kGoldn shot to fame last year with his No. 1 hit “Mood.”



Callie Ahlgrim/Insider







24kGoldn, whose real name is Golden Landis Von Jones, is fresh off the release of his debut studio album, “El Dorado.”

The eclectic 13-song tracklist included one of 2020’s biggest hits, “Mood” featuring Iann Dior, which spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The young star has yet to turn 21, which will happen in November during his “El Dorado” tour. The following day, he’ll perform at Day N Vegas music festival, billed just below artists like Tyler, the Creator, SZA, and Lil Uzi Vert.

“It feels like I’m back into my purpose,” he said of returning to the stage. “When I think back to when I first started making music, why I wanted to make music, it wasn’t to fuckin’ be in my house doing



Zoom

interviews all day.”

“It was to make art that I thought was dope, that helped me express myself in ways that words alone couldn’t, and to perform it for the world,” he continued. “I went from performing for a couple hundred people, and maybe 10 of them, 20 of them knowing my lyrics, to doing shows with thousands and thousands of people and they’re all singing the words.”

“That feeling, I don’t think there’s anything — no drug, no type of love, nothing that compares to that.”