How did the baby die in The Starling? Katie’s death explained

Melissa McCarthy might be best known for her comedy roles but the actress has proven time and again that she can more than hold her own when it comes to serious drama.

Her most recent film is The Starling, a comedy-drama that explores the life of a married couple following the death of their young baby.

The Starling delves into the couple’s relationship following such a tragic event but just how did Katie the baby die in the film?

The Starling release date and plot

The Starling arrived on Netflix on Friday, September 24th, 2021.

Directed by Theodore Melfi and starring Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd and Timothy Olyphant, The Starling tells the story of Lilly and her husband, Jack.

The couple suffers the terrible loss of their young baby, Katie, and Jack heads off to a clinic deal to help with his grief while Lilly is left dealing with the loss on her own.

To make matters worse, Lilly becomes the target of an overly aggressive starling that has nested in her garden.

Surprisingly, the new arrival provides an unlikely avenue for Lilly to focus her attention and find a way of moving on.

How did the baby die in The Starling?

Lilly and Jack’s baby died as a result of SIDS (Sudden infant death syndrome).

To help with her grief, Lilly is inexplicably told to pay a visit to the vet, even though she doesn’t have a pet herself.

Once there, she explains to psychologist-turned-veterinarian Dr Larry Fine (Kevin Kline) that her daughter died of SIDS one year earlier.

Sudden infant death is also known as cot death or crib death and is the sudden and unexplained death of a child under the age of one.

SIDS mostly occurs during sleep, there are usually no signs of struggle or noise and the exact cause remains unknown.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, SIDS is the leading cause of infant mortality in Western countries, contributing to half of all post-neonatal deaths.

Fans react to The Starling

It’s safe to say that Netflix fans have been impressed by The Starling, even if it’s left many an emotional wreck.

One fan on Twitter simply wrote: “The Starling got me bawling like a baby 😭”

While another added: “Not enough people talk about the mental health decline and loss of communication that happens between partners. It’s such a sad thing. This movie showcases it so well.”

This fan commented: “The Starling is an excellent film…and a total sobfest. I feel duty bound to warn my many friends with children and babies the movie could be upsetting. But what a story of triumph over tragedy, the fortitude of spirit, and love. I can’t wait to watch it again.”

And finally, this fan wrote: “Wow… just sat and watched “The Starling” that’s emotional!!! I’m not going to lie I’m a 51 yr old truck mechanic in the UK. And that is hard to watch, so emotional. Had me crying like a baby. FANTASTIC FILM ❤❤❤ Thank you… 🙏”

The Starling is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on September 24th, 2021.

