John Bolton Says Trump “Barely Knew Where Ukraine Was”

John Bolton, a former national security advisor to Donald Trump took down a Newsmax host that claimed the 45th president “was pretty tough on Russia in a lot of ways.”

During a Monday evening appearance “Rob Schmitt Tonight,”Schmitt gave a list of possible ways Trump could be portrayed by Schmitt “very tough”Russia: arguing that President Vladimir Putin waited until Biden was in power before he invaded Ukraine.

“I’m surprised that you don’t think [Trump] would have handled this better than Joe Biden,”Schmitt.

Bolton immediately picked apart Schmitt’s “Trump was Tough on Russia”Add to the list [Trump] “did not”Take a strong stance against Russia.

Even though the administration sanctioned Russian oligarchs selling S-400 missile system to other countries, “in almost every case, the sanctions were imposed with Trump complaining about it and saying we were being too hard [on Russia],”Bolton said.

“The fact is that he barely knew where Ukraine was,”He said that John Kelly had once been asked by the president to be his chief of staff. “if Finland were a part of Russia.”

“It’s just not accurate to say that Trump deterred the Russians. I think the evidence is that Russia didn’t feel that their military was ready,”Bolton spoke.

John Bolton slams Newsmax host: “[Trump] barely knew where Ukraine was…It’s just not accurate to say that Trump’s behavior somehow deterred the Russians” pic.twitter.com/ICRmmeJ8C3 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 1, 2022

Schmitt attempted to convince Bolton to accept that Trump deserves credit for warning European leaders of the dangers associated with relying on Russia to supply oil and gas. “He talked about that before [anyone else], nobody was talking about that at the time,” Schmitt said.

“You’re absolutely wrong!”Bolton responded by correcting Ronald Reagan’s mistake and pointing out that he was the first one to make that warning.

“Fair enough,” Schmitt conceded.

Amid Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Trump has ProtectedHis praise for Putin. In a recent radio interview, he CalledKremlin “genius”And “savvy,”Please check back later AdditionVolodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, is “a brave man.”

Speaking at Saturday’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Trump also claimed that Putin would not have waged war on Ukraine if he had been president for a second term.

“Under Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine. I stand as the only President of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country,”Trump stated. “Under our administration, Russia respected America.”