17 Cannes Palme D'Or winners that won Oscars
By Tom O'Brien
Cannes WInners at the Oscars

Cannes and the Oscars are two of the most long-running institutions in cinema. However, they have not always been good friends despite being the longest running. Only two films have won both Best Picture and the Palme d’Or. “Marty”And most recently “Parasite” (“The Lost Weekend”From 1945, they shared the Grand Prix (the highest prize at the festival). Many other films that have appeared on Cannes’ Croisette have also been nominated or have won major prizes from the Academy. These 17 films won the Palme d’Or as well as an additional Oscar.

Marty 1955

United Artists

“Marty” (1955)

The Palme d’Or was the Cannes film festival’s top prize. In its first year, the Delbert Mann drama-romance based on a Paddy Chayefsky teleplay won Cannes’ highest honor. It went on to win four Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Writing, as well as Best Actor for Ernest Borgnine.

The Silent World

Columbia Pictures

“The Silent World” (1956)

Jacques-Yves Cousteau’s underwater documentary, which was a pioneering effort, beat Alfred Hitchcock’s Satyajit Ray’s, Satyajit Ray’s, Ingmar Bergman’s, Akira Kurosawa, Satyajit Ray’s, Satyajit Ray’s, Satyajit Ray’s, Satyajit Ray’s, Satyajitray, Satyajit Ray and Ingmar Bergman to win the Palme d’Or Oscar for the Best Documentary Oscar.

Black Orpheus

Lopert Films

“Black Orpheus” (1959)

Marcel Camus’ dreamy, modern interpretation of the Orpheus/Eurydice Greek myth won him the Palme d’Or as well as the Best Foreign Language Oscar.

La Dolce Vita

Astor Pictures Corporation

“La Dolce Vita” (1960)

Federico Fellini’s sensuous vision of a movie “La Dolce Vita”Oscar nominations were given for Best Director and Screenplay. However, Best Costume Design was not nominated.

A-Man-and-a-Woman

Allied Artists Pictures

“A Man and a Woman” (1966)

This French New Wave romance starring Jean-Louis Trintignant and Anouk Aimee was awarded two Oscars by the Academy: one for screenplay, and another for Best Foreign Language Film.

MASH 1970

Twentieth Century Fox

“MASH” (1970)

It is surprising that Cannes would award a film so irreverently written by Robert Altman as Cannes’ screwball war satire “MASH,”However, even though it was nominated for Best Picture by the Oscars, the award went instead to another war movie. “Patton.” “MASH”Altman’s inventive ensemble screenplay won a win.

Apocalypse Now

United Artists

“Apocalypse Now” (1979)

Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam War epic was still in development when it was screened at Cannes. The film would go on to win the Palme d’Or. “The Tin Drum”The same year, it was nominated for eight Oscars. It was nominated eight times for Oscars, won two of them, and lost Best Picture. “Kramer vs. Kramer.”

The Tin Drum

The Criterion Collection

“The Tin Drum” (1979)

After splitting the Palme d’Or “Apocalypse Now,” “The Tin Drum”The Best Foreign Language Film Oscar was won with ease.

All That Jazz

Columbia Pictures Corporation/20th Century Fox

“All That Jazz” (1980)

Unbelievably, Bob Fosse’s musical was also nominated “Apocalypse Now”It was opened at the 1979 Oscars in December, but won the 1980 Cannes after capturing four Oscars a month prior.

Missing Jack Lemmon 1982

Universal Pictures

“Missing” (1982)

Jack Lemmon was awarded the Cannes Best Actor Prize for Costa-Gavras’s political thriller. “Missing”The Palme d’Or was won. Lemmon and Sissy Spacek were each nominated as acting stars. However, the film won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Mission 1986

Warner Bros.

“The Mission” (1986)

Robert de Niro and Jeremy Irons star as Spanish Jesuits trying save a Native American tribe. “The Mission”Won the Palme d’Or, received seven nominations and only one Oscar win for Best Cinematography.

Pelle the Conqueror Max Von Sydow

Miramax

“Pelle the Conqueror” (1987)

Max von Sydow, the legendary actor, plays a Danish immigrant from Sweden in this Danish film. It won the Palme d’Or award for Best Foreign Language Oscar. Sydow received his first acting nomination.

The Piano

Miramax

“The Piano” (1993)

Holly Hunter won the Best Actress award at Cannes and the Oscars. It was for Jane Campion’s drama which won the Palme d’Or. Holly Hunter was nominated eight times for the Oscars.

pulp fiction

Miramax

“Pulp Fiction” (1994)

Many have written about Quentin Tarantino’s bombshell attack on when he was just 23 years old. “Pulp Fiction”It debuted at Cannes, and won the Palme d’Or. Not to mention the cultural rift that it caused when it faced off against the likes of “Forrest Gump”at the Oscars, and lost.

The Pianist Adrien Brody

Highlight Features

“The Pianist” (2002)

Winning Best Director for Roman Polanski and Best Actor for Adrien Brody, “The Pianist”Although it was a strong contender to win Best Picture after receiving the Palme d’Or award, it lost out to the musical “Chicago.”Don’t think that Polanski will ever do it again.

amour

Sony Pictures Classics

“Amour” (2012)

Michael Haneke just won his second Palme d’Or award for his sobering romance with old age “Amour,”It is rightfully so. The film starred Jean-Louis Trintignant of French New Wave fame and Emmanuelle Riotignant of French New Wave fame. It was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture. But it won the Best Foreign Language Film award.

Parasite Bong Joon Ho

Neon

“Parasite” (2019)

Before Bong Joon’s masterpiece “Parasite”It was the first international film ever to win Best Picture. However, it was also the first international film ever to win the Oscar. The Palme D’Or went to the equally unexpected Cannes winner, who took the Palme D’Or in a field that also included “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Bacurau”And “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”Bong was not only the first Korean director ever to win the Palme. “Parasite”It was the second time that a film has won Best Picture and the Palme D’Or. “Marty.”

