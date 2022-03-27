Island of Ireland enjoys spring sunshine

Ireland enjoyed a sunny Saturday in spring, with warm weather that will last the entire weekend.

Some people took to the sea on Saturday because of the high temperatures. Others simply saw it as a sign that spring is finally here.

Met Eireann, the Irish national meteorologist, predicts that temperatures will remain high through Monday and then drop from Tuesday.

People enjoy the great weather at Seapark in Holywood, Northern Ireland (Michael Cooper/PA). PA Wire/PA Images – Michael Cooper

The UK Met Office predicted that temperatures would rise to 18 degrees in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The good weather allowed everyone to enjoy the island, and popular swimming spots attracted many swimmers.

Swimmers took a dip in the warm waters at Holywood’s Seapark.

Parks all over the country were full as people enjoyed the first stretch of warm weather in a long time since the start of the year.

On Sunday, more spring sunshine is expected with only a light easterly breeze.