Authorities say Taylor Hawkins had drugs in his system when he died.

The results of forensic lab tests to determine the cause of Hawkins’ death are pending, Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported, citing a preliminary police report.

District Secretary of Health stated that the office was also open. “mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work,” “sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers.”

Foo Fighters was formed following Hawkins’s death. It is now led by frontman. Dave Grohl, canceled their scheduled performance at the Estéreo Picnic festival near Bogota. Festival organizers stated that the group would cancel the remainder of its South American tour.

Hawkins’ wife is his survivor. Alison, as well as their three children, Oliver, Annabelle Everleigh.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said their statement Friday. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

