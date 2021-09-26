10 Fun Halloween Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick.

Hocus Pocus follows a trio of comedic witches, who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenager in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. Now, the witches want to take the souls of all the children in the town to gain as much power as possible, so now it’s up to the teenagers and their friends to try and stop them.

When it comes to movies that people re-watch all the time around this time of year, Hocus Pocus is definitely the one I hear about the most. I don’t know whether it’s the brilliant comedic timing of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, or the amount of quotable moments, or even the heartwarming story, Hocus Pocus has found its way into the hearts of many people. Plus, there’s a talking cat – how can you not love it?

Hocus Pocus itself is going to be getting a sequel on Disney+, so between anticipating that and Halloween, now’s a perfect time to watch or revisit the movie.

Stream Hocus Pocus on Disney+.

Rent Hocus Pocus on Amazon.