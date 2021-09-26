Are Chiropractic Adjustments Good for Babies? Some Doctors Say Scientific Evidence Is Lacking

Some chiropractors say their spinal manipulations are safe and essential for the well-being of young children, including infants.

But despite their popularity, some doctors say the scientific evidence supporting their claims is lacking.

Inside Edition visited the offices of pediatric chiropractors Theresa and Stuart Warner and Lisa Goodman as they adjusted the spines of several young patients. They believe the adjustments can help with everything from colic to ear infections.

“They’re having colic, gassiness, fussiness. They’ll end up with ear infections. The number one reason they get referred into the chiropractor’s office is for ear infections,” Theresa said.

But Yale professor of neurology Dr. Steven Novella says there’s no proof chiropractic care is beneficial for kids.

“It doesn’t work for colic, for infections, for asthma. There really is simply no scientific reason for doing chiropractic on babies,” Novella said.

Pediatrician Dr. Clay Jones agrees.

“I do think it is irresponsible, because it puts children at risk,” Jones said.

But the chiropractors we spoke to stood by their methods.

“I don’t understand it. I don’t understand the concerns. I really don’t. The benefits are so huge. And it just doesn’t make sense to me why people would ever doubt it,” Goodman said.

One mother, who has been a patient of the Warners herself since she was 5 years old, swears by it.

“You’ve heard about the controversy. There are doctors who say that this is unnecessary, that it could be dangerous for the baby,” Inside Edition correspondent Les Trent said.

“Yeah, potentially. But we know how gentle Dr. Terry and Dr. Stu are when dealing with babies,” replied the mom.

Little Iwan is only 3 months old. His parents say the adjustments have helped with his acid reflux.

“The proof is in the patient. In medical school they do not have any education in the science or the technique of chiropractic, so they’re not qualified to make a determination if that child or baby needs to be adjusted,” Stuart said.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, on average, 11% of chiropractic patients are children and adolescents.