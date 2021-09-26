After being denied by A-Listers, is Ellen DeGeneres afraid to book visitors?

Is talk show host Ellen DeGeneres “scrambling to book A-list guests” for her program’s final season? That’s the narrative one outlet is pushing this week, reporting that a long list of celebrities don’t want to be associated with DeGeneres. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Disgraced Daytime Diva’ Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed By Celebrities?

According to the National Enquirer, “dozens of big names” are refusing to make an appearance on the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Sources leak A-list stars like Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have declined DeGeneres’ request to appear on the show. Apparently, DeGeneres is “feeling angry and abandoned” by the people who’ve turned her down.

After being accused of contributing to a toxic work environment, the scandal left DeGeneres’ “image in tatters,” insiders claim. Now, “Nobody wants to be associated with Ellen’s free-falling reputation,” the source reasons as to why celebrities are denying DeGeneres. But even after her show ends, DeGeneres isn’t going to forget the people who ignored her, the tabloid says. “She’s adamant after a break she’ll come back bigger than ever,” the tipster leaks, before adding, “the traitors who turned their backs on her will be made to pay!”

Is Ellen DeGeneres Plotting Revenge?

So is the National Enquirer‘s story true? Are celebrities refusing to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show because of the toxic work environment allegations? Gossip Cop finds it hard to believe. The magazine makes a point to provide a list of eight celebrities who apparently “made excuses” or turned down DeGeneres’ request as proof she’s being shunned. Of course, when you list everyone who won’t be on the show, it seems a lot less popular. The outlet admits that Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have already signed up, but it doesn’t mention that Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Kimmel, Melissa McCarthy, Julianne Moore, Sean Combs, and more are also slated to appear as guests. She’s obviously not struggling to fill spots.

Additionally, DeGeneres doesn’t seem to have revenge on her mind as the tabloid claims. “This is going to be a ‘thank you to everybody because the show doesn’t happen without the support of fans,” DeGeneres said of her show’s final season.

Tabloid Coverage Of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Gossip Cop has debunked other bogus rumors surrounding the final season of DeGeneres’ talk show. The National Enquirer also proposed DeGeneres was ending her show because of a rivalry with Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. The tabloid claimed celebrities would instead appear on Clarkson’s show because it was a “non-controversial booking,” coincidentally leaving DeGeneres supposedly scrambling to land guests. Unsurprisingly, that story turned out to be just as false.