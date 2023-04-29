Zooey Zephyr, Montana Trans Rep. works in hallway after being banned from house

Zooey Zephyr of Montana worked out in the hallway after her colleagues and she were banned from entering the State House Chambers by the GOP. This proved to be difficult because security officials and other people wanted her working behind closed doors. This comes after the transgender lawmaker told those supporting bans on gender-affirming medical care for trans minors that they would “have blood on their hands.” She was asked to apologize but declined. Inside Edition Digital offers more.