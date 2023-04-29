Is Josh Duggar Still With Anna Duggar?

The Duggars spoilers, news, and updates tease that fans are wondering if Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar are still together since he’s currently serving time in prison. Are they still married, or did Anna finally move on? The answer is yes. The pair are still married despite their long-distance relationship. + the Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, Texas. Meanwhile, his wife, Anna, is thinking of moving closer to the facility where her husband is incarcerated.

The Duggars Spoilers – Josh Duggar Worries Anna Duggar Might Leave Him

A report by In Touch said that Josh thinks Anna may leave him if she decides to leave their home in Arkansas.

“The problem is that Josh doesn’t want Anna and their kids moving away from his family. He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids,” according to a source.

Anna and Josh share seven kids, namely, Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith, and Madyson. According to an insider, Anna is thinking of moving to Texas with her kids as she tries to accept the fact that her husband won’t be in their lives in the coming years.

“Anna doesn’t want to get her hopes up, and while he’ll always be the father of her children, she’s not sure if there is a future with Josh,” as per the source.

“As far as I know she still communicates with Josh, but in her heart, all she has left is her children and her faith,” the insider added.

Another source revealed that Anna needs to make a huge decision if Josh’s appeal of his conviction is denied by the court. She feels torn between staying close to her husband or moving near her sister’s home.

With Josh’s imprisonment, Anna’s desire to be with Josh doesn’t seem attainable. She wants to leave this nightmare behind, but there’s nothing she can do.

Josh’s incarceration has changed their family’s life and destroyed their beautiful family dynamic. She’s starting to deal with the fact that her husband has been found guilty of doing terrible things.

The Duggars Spoilers – Amy Duggar Flaunts New Botox Results

Elsewhere, Amy Duggar showed off her new Botox results. In an Instagram post, the TLC personality said that she was happy with how it turned out. Fans know that Amy has always been vocal about calling out Josh for his scandal. She also wrote an open letter to Anna in which she told her that there was no shame in divorcing her husband, who was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

