Zooey Deschanel Gushes over Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Following the Emmy Awards

Actress Zooey Deschanel has sweet words for her boyfriend Jonathan Scott, nominated for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Please scroll down to see her touching message.

Zooey Deschanel is a proud girlfriend. Despite her boyfriend’s Emmy loss, Deschanel was in a celebratory mood. She recently gushed about her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, for scoring an Emmy nomination for the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category.

Scott is known for the HGTV series “Property Brothers,” He serves as the executive producer under Scott Brothers Entertainment. Unfortunately, he lost the award to “Queer Eye 5.”

Despite her boyfriend’s Emmy loss, Deschanel was in a celebratory mood. She uploaded on Instagram several photos from the awards ceremony and wrote in the caption:

“So proud of this handsome man @jonathanscott getting nominated for an EMMY!”

The first snap showed the 41-year-old actress smiling sweetly in a floral-printed dress. Scott, 43 years old, was wrapped in her left arm. Scott was wearing dark blue velvet pants and black trousers. The next pictures featured Scott and Drew, his twin brother. The third and fourth photos showed Deschanel’s left hand with a ring.

Several fans quickly commented on the “New Girl” actress’s loving message. Scott responded to Deschanel’s post, saying that he feels his girlfriend’s support and the sweetest and adorable girlfriend.

Recently, Scott also gushed about Deschanel after celebrating their second anniversary as a couple. He promised to continue pushing the limits and exceeding her expectations.

Scott met Deschanel while filming a “Carpool Karaoke” segment for “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2019. In the latter half of 2018, rumors began to swirl about their blossoming romance.

After Deschanel announced her split from Jacob Pechenik, the duo was linked. The couple was married for five years before their divorce in 2020.

Deschanel and her husband have two children together. Scott was previously married to his ex-wife Kelsey Ully, but they have no children. Scott said meeting Deschanel changed his life.

Moving on from their broken marriages, the “Yes Man” actress shared she and her new beau are “so aligned.” Their shared passion for the environment was one of the reasons they quickly connected.

Scott is passionate about renewable energy, while Deschanel is dedicated to helping people live healthier and more sustainable lives primarily through their product and food choices.