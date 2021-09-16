Is Netflix’s Nightbooks too scary for kids?

Netflix gave the film a PG-TV rating, which means that parental guidance is suggested for younger viewers. The following ratings were deemed appropriate for children by Netflix: TVY, TVY7, G TV-G, PG, PG-TV, and TV-Y. PG-TV is Netflix’s final rating for kids. PG-13 marks the beginning of the teen section.

Nightbooks has been billed as a kid-appropriate dark fantasy film, but it does feature plenty of scary moments. Krysten Ritter adds humor to her performance as Natacha, a terrifying villain. Both Alex and Yasmin have entrapped in Natacha’s (creepy-looking) apartment against their will — and they know that they will die if they are not of use to her.

Aside from the scary plot points, viewers will find themselves on edge throughout Night books. Nightbooks will bring back memories of classic horror films by reminding viewers that monsters jump from Natacha’s night garden or her library. Alex is a terrifying storyteller.