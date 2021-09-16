Heather Locklear all set to Star in ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff’

Speaking about the Lifetime movie, which Meghan McCain produces, Heather revealed that she was “fearful” she would not be able to go there emotionally, particularly to the scene in which her character, Kristine, finds out that her husband died. “The challenging part was it was so fearful to me,” She agreed. Heather spoke directly with Kristine about the emotional scene to ease her doubts. “It’s almost like a child dying, and that stopped me in my tracks,” Heather said.

The 59-year old was also concerned about her ability to remember lines. However, the Melrose Place star said it “was like riding a bike” and ultimately, “so easy.” “I don’t know why I was so fearful of memorizing lines. How about getting the emotion across,” she told reporters. Overall, Heather was “praying” for a project with this type of emotional range, explaining during the press event that she was not interested in doing “lightweight stuff.” Heather last appeared on the small screen in the 2016 series Too Close to Home, which ran for a year.