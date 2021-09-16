Heather Locklear all set to Star in ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff’

As the title character, Heather Locklear will star in Lifetime’s upcoming made-for-TV movie, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. The movie is based on the book series. Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff by Kristine’s late husband, Richard Carlson, who passed away in 2006. Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff follows Kristine as she is forced to deal with her husband’s tragic passing. She must navigate being a single mom and deal with being the face and voice of the “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” brand.
According to Lifetime synopsis, Heather spoke out about her fears of returning to television after five years. “Looking deep inside herself, Kristine comes to understand the true essence of emotional authenticity and not sweating the small stuff, which leads to the resilience and confidence needed to carry on the legacy of the beloved brand,”
She’s making her return to the small screen.
Speaking about the Lifetime movie, which Meghan McCain produces, Heather revealed that she was “fearful” she would not be able to go there emotionally, particularly to the scene in which her character, Kristine, finds out that her husband died. “The challenging part was it was so fearful to me,” She agreed. Heather spoke directly with Kristine about the emotional scene to ease her doubts. “It’s almost like a child dying, and that stopped me in my tracks,” Heather said.
The 59-year old was also concerned about her ability to remember lines. However, the Melrose Place star said it “was like riding a bike” and ultimately, “so easy.” “I don’t know why I was so fearful of memorizing lines. How about getting the emotion across,” she told reporters. Overall, Heather was “praying” for a project with this type of emotional range, explaining during the press event that she was not interested in doing “lightweight stuff.” Heather last appeared on the small screen in the 2016 series Too Close to Home, which ran for a year.
Heather’s off-screen struggles
Heather was the show’s king in the ’90s when she hosted shows created by Aaron Spelling. Heather has reportedly struggled with substance abuse throughout her lengthy career and was in and out of rehab five times, per Page Six. She was charged with domestic violence in 2018 against Chris Heisser, her ex-boyfriend.
“She claimed to be injured, but we didn’t see any sign of that,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Captain Garo Kuredjian told The Post. “We determined she had battered her boyfriend.” Heather and Chris appear to be in a good spot at the moment. According to Us Weekly, the couple is currently preparing to tie the knot. Catch Heather in the Lifetime movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff on Oct. 16.