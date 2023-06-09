Zerobaseone announces the debut of ZB1’s mini album Youth In The Shade

Zerobaseone, aka ZB1, has revealed the date of their debut. The debut mini-album Youth In The Shade will be released by the rookie stars.

ZB1 has been making headlines since the group’s formation through Mnet’s music reality show Boys Planet. Nine participants of the K-pop show including Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Ha-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyuvin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yujin came on top to debut as Zerobaseone, a group that has “a glorious beginning and endless possibilities.”

Zerobaseone debuts with Youth In The Shade on 10th July, at 6pm KST/5am EDT/2am ET/10am GMT/11am CET/5pm worldwide.

ZB1 fans speculate on the debut theme

ZB1 has already been making waves for several months now, particularly after dropping the film Youth In The Shade, which contains spoilers.

Zerobaseone’s debut film is a mystery to fans. They are hiding everything from Greek mythology, to code clues. Speaking of the debut, one fan quipped on Twitter: “So how do you guys connect the Greek mythology with coding concept here!”

Another tweet read: “Parallel worlds? programming? Greek mythology? WHAT IS THE CONCEPT!”

“There’s a big possibility that ZEROBASEONE’s concept is Greek mythology centered, as based on their birthday themes,” a third fan theorized!

Zerobaseone ready to launch their own reality series

Camp Zerobaseone is a reality television show that Zerobaseone has created to air on their behalf. It will be broadcasted at 8 pm KST/7.50 AM ET/4.50 AM PT/12.50 PM BST, along with the official premiere of Zerobaseone.

The mystery reality show is set in the outdoors, where members of the group will go camping and carry out missions. First teaser of show shows that members will participate in group activities and fun games, all to reinforce the bonds of the musical act.

