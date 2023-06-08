Does Devi get into Princeton in Never Have I Ever? College fate explained

Season 4 of Never Have I Ever centers on Devi’s efforts to get into college but does she get accepted into Princeton and what happens to all of her friends?

Throughout the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, fans have followed Devi Vishwakumar’s many misadventures as she has attempted to navigate her final two years at Sherman Oaks High School.

In the fourth and final season of the teen comedy, Devi begins her senior year which means that the time for college applications has finally arrived.

As ever in Never Have I Ever, Devi’s dream of attending Princeton faces more than a few bumps in the road during season 4 but what college does she end up attending?

College applications take center stage in Never Have I Ever season 4

As season 4 of Never Have I Ever begins, Devi and her classmates enter their senior year at Sherman Oaks High School which means that it’s finally time to send off applications to various universities across the country.

Since Devi was in the first grade, she had been dreaming of attending Princeton University, a prestigious Ivy League school, after she and her father jokingly made plans all those years ago.

However, when the college fair arrives, Devi could not have made a worse first impression with Princeton’s admissions officer, Akshara, as she barges to the head of the line and brags about how brilliant she is.

After seemingly managing to patch things up with Akshara by the end of the episode, Devi still receives the worst news as her early application to Princeton is deferred until the regular admissions window at the end of the year.

Fabiola, meanwhile, had been planning to attend a college with a prestigious engineering program, initially setting her sights on Yale, but at the college fair, she gets talking with Akshara about the robotics program at Princeton and how they’re planning to build their own BB-8 droid from Star Wars – which is ironic as the actress playing Akshara is a Star Wars veteran herself as she played Iden Versio in the 2017 video game, Battlefront II.

Following some persuasion from her mother, Fab decides to apply to Princeton as well, despite knowing that it’s always been Devi’s dream to go there.

It proves to be a contentious move as Fabiola is accepted into Princeton while Devi’s early application gets deferred, which causes a huge amount of tension within Never Have I Ever’s main friendship group.

Does Devi get into Princeton in Never Have I Ever?

Yes, Devi is eventually successful and gets admitted into Princeton.

But as ever in Never Have I Ever, there are plenty of twists, turns and bumps in the road for her to navigate before her place at the school is secure.

After initially having her application deferred in episode 6, Devi receives even more worrying news towards the end of the school year as she gets put on the waiting list for Princeton.

To make matters worse, Devi receives rejection notices from every other school she applied to, leaving her teetering on the edge of academic failure – although she tells her friends and family that she was accepted into every school, which nearly leads to its own problems.

After speaking with Akshara one final time, Devi is tasked with writing a supplementary essay about her dream of attending Princeton and after some soul-searching and motivation from Ben, Devi writes a heartfelt piece that finally persuades Princeton to accept her.

At long last at the start of episode 10, Devi finally gets her much-desired confirmation that she’ll be attending Princeton in the fall.

What happens to Devi’s friends?

Despite initially being accepted into Princeton, Fabiola remains doubtful about attending the school after she and her friends take a trip there in episode 5 and she doesn’t feel a spark about attending.

In episode 9, however, when attending a technology fair, Fab crosses paths with a professor from Howard University, Dr Leela Tye, and they instantly hit it off.

By the end of episode 10, we see Fab has accepted a place at Howard and is now working on a project with Dr Tye.

Meanwhile, Devi and Fab’s friend Eleanor ends up graduating from high school early so that she can pursue a career as an actress, but after only getting jobs as extras or dead bodies, she changes tack and takes classes in becoming a director with the aim of directing and starring in her own projects.

In the final montage in episode 10, we see Eleanor working on an action movie set alongside her boyfriend Trent, who has discovered a talent for pyrotechnic special effects.

Devi’s long-time crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida has plenty of soul searching to do in season 4, too, as he initially feels out of place at Arizona State University and ends up dropping out after a couple of weeks in order to return to Sherman Oaks as the school’s assistant swimming coach.

However, after initially returning as the king of the jungle, Paxton begins to realize that he needs to move onto something new and after some much-needed advice from new arrival Ms Lindsay Thompson and helping wannabe swimmer Eric Perkins, he returns to ASU after re-enrolling on a teaching course.

And finally, there is Ben Gross, Devi’s initial academic rival and eventual love interest.

Unsurprisingly, Ben is quickly accepted into his first choice of Columbia University and after patching things up with Devi, the pair end season 4 in a relationship, which is helped by the fact their two colleges are located very close together in New York and New Jersey respectively.

Never Have I Ever season 4 is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

