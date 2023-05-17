Zendaya, Anne Hathaway & Priyanka Chopra Are the Ultimate Fashion Trio

If one fashion icon isn’t enough, how about three?

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra stunned at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event on May 16, where they jointly posed for photos at the Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy.

For the occasion, which celebrated Bulgari’s new jewelry collection, Anne stepped out in an Atelier Versace gown which featured gold coloring at the top that faded into silver sparkles at the bottom. The dress also had a bejeweled hood, which the Devil Wears Prada star put on after the red carpet.

As for Zendaya, the Euphoria actress sported a black Richard Quinn dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Priyanka traded in a gown for a high fashion Miss Sohee two-piece set, featuring a wine-colored top and skirt adorned with a beaded white flower.

And, to aptly match the event’s theme, the actresses completed their looks with eye-catching diamond pieces around their necks. Anne’s necklace featured ruby-colored gemstones, while Zendaya’s accessory was fashioned after a snake. Priyanka opted to wear a choker with multi-colored gemstones embedded among silver stones.