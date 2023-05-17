Rudy Giuliani Accuser Noelle Dunphy Opens Up in Exclusive Interview

The woman suing Rudy Giuliani spoke out about their alleged relationship and shared more bombshell allegations in an exclusive interview with .

“He told me I was the angel God sent to save him,” Noelle Dunphy tells Ann Mercogliano.

Dunphy also says that she felt a great deal of pressure as Rudy’s staffer and girlfriend.

A representative for Giuliani says that he “completely denies the allegations” being made by Dunphy, adding: “This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion.” Giuliani has also denied that Dunphy worked for him.

Dunphy, 43, filed a lawsuit against the 78-year-old former New York City mayor on Monday, alleging that he exploited her sexually while the Ivy League graduate claimed to be working as his business development director from 2019 to 2021.

Dunphy also claims that Giuliani told her that Donald Trump and he were offering pardons at $2 million.

The Trump campaign did not reply to an inquiry for comment.

That is the same amount of money Dunphy claims Giuliani promised to pay her over two years, but according to the lawsuit, all she got in the end was $12,000.

RUDY GIULIANI LAWSUIT

Dunphy says that the two were romantically involved but said she did not feel like she had much of a choice.

Dunphy: “I was well aware that I would lose my career if I declined to be a girl.

As for that job, she says in her lawsuit that what at first seemed like a dream come true ended up having some requirements she never agreed to in her interview.

Dunphy says, “There is high pay and White House Access, which makes it exciting.” Then, there was the pressure or obligation to act physically.

Dunphy says in her lawsuit that Giuliani “often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her.” The lawsuit also claims that while videoconferencing, “Giuliani almost always asked her to remove her clothes on camera.”

She claims that Giuliani demanded Dunphy to perform sexual acts as he made business calls. On one of those calls, Dunphy claims Giuliani and Trump spoke about how to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Dunphy states, “He demanded and expected that I please him in his phone calls with President Trump.”

Dunphy says that would only be a prelude.

“After the calls, Rudy would want to be with me physically and would want me to refer to him as Mr. President,” Dunphy tells .

Dunphy spoke to in January when she first accused Giuliani of sexual harassment. She filed her complaint this week.

The complaint includes purported text messages and emails exchanges between the two in her court filing, including one exchange in which Giuliani allegedly expresses his desire to join her in the shower.

Dunphy states in her lawsuit she only received $12,000 during the period of two years that she says she worked for Giuliani. Dunphy said she was willing to do off the books work because Giuliani had told her his divorced wife Judith wouldn’t be happy to hear that he employed her.

“I asked: “Can’t I be your employee as an official? Dunphy says.

She expresses surprise that he chose to deny her entire accusation.

Dunphy says, “Apart from his sexuality, Rudy enjoyed talking about the ability of Rudy to lie.” “Am I shocked that he lies?” I can’t say I’m surprised, but it hurts.

“It’s scary to take on a powerful man, but I know I’m telling the truth and I have so much evidence,” she continues. There’s no chance the truth won’t be revealed.