Zelenskyy combines Ukraine’s television stations into one platform

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has decreed that all Ukrainian television stations will be combined into one platform in an effort to combat misinformation. “tell the truth about the war,”Sunday’s announcement was made by his office.

In a Statement to the press, Zelenskyy’s office explained that a “unified information policy in martial law”This is a matter for national security. “the direct military aggression of the Russian Federation, the active dissemination of misinformation by the aggressor state, [and] distortion of information, as well as justifying or denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine…”

“United News,”The platform, as it has been called, will consist mainly of “information and/or information-analytical programs on a single information platform of strategic communication.”It will be a “round-the-clock information marathon,”The release stated.

The decree suspends for now all privately owned media companies in Ukraine. “shall enter into force on the day of its publication.”

Another press release on the president’s website AnnouncementTemporary ban “any activity”11 political parties may have “ties”To the Russian Federation

Zelenskyy also available on Sunday CNN that he’s ready to enter negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia heads into its fourth week of war against Ukraine.

“I’m ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war,”He said. “I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, [a] possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War.”