Zelensky’s social-media skills make him an online star

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president has been an internet star.

His simple and quick selfie videos have attracted reactions from all over Ukraine.

Fans have started creating memes and fancams for him, causing disagreements over tone.

A video beginsWith Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, walking down a hallway. He moves side-to-side, looking at each other and nodding. He’s expressionless.

Tyler, The Creator’s camera flickers. “NEW MAGIC WAND” plays. The bass suddenly drops in a flash. The shot changes to slow-motion footage of Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, smiling as he walks along a bright roadway flanked with cheering fans.

This video, which was uploaded to TikTok Saturday, is just one in a growing micro-genre. “Zelensky edits.”The flashy photographs of the Ukrainian leader show him as an affable, strong protagonist against a cold and enervated Putin.

Often called “fancams,”This is a type of Hommage contentIt is very popular on the internet, particularly among K-pop fans, who are the original creators of the genre. Now it is being used for Zelensky Despite Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine.

The posts come as the Ukrainian leader has leveraged his own social media presence — in a way that seems entirely antithetical to the Russian president — to drum up support for his country under attack.

The head of state assured the Ukrainian people in one video that he would not flee the country despite rumors that he had.

“We are all here. Our soldiers are here. The citizens of our country are here,” Zelensky spoke in the videoSince it was posted on Telegram last week, the video has been viewed almost 5 million times. Zelensky appeared to be speaking with a unblinking confidence while being surrounded by advisers in Kyiv’s capital city.





Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Insider received these videos from Dr. Paul Booth at DePaul University as a Professor in Digital Communication Media Arts. “an everyday person, not a global elite, not as ‘President of Ukraine.'”

“It feels very comfortable, like we could talk to him,”Booth stated that Booth added that “he’s using a lot of the same techniques” “aesthetics”That “fans themselves use on social media.”

Zelensky, an actor and comedian, was elected the Ukrainian president with 73% of 2019’s voteThe ability to deliver statements from a podium has been replaced by the ability to record himself on a single device that appears to be without professional equipment.

Putin, however, does not post any of his messages to social media. His solemn public announcements, though recorded, are believed to have been prerecorded and made as live. Slate noted.

Zelensky is “talking directly not just to people in Ukraine, but broadly the world,”Insider spoke with Dr. Ashley Hinck from Xavier University. She is a Communications Assistant Professor.

“He’s in line with internet practices,”Hinck stated. “Those selfie videos were made well.”

Posts about Zelensky raise concerns about the tone during war

Tweets about President of Ukraine have been liked by hundreds of thousands.





Volodymyr Zilensky speaks in the video he shared Wednesday morning.



“Impossible to describe how incredible President Zelensky is,” OneA Londoner with more than 100,000 likes. Tweet by a UK Parliament stafferLearn more “every woman in your life now has at least a small crush”Zelensky arranged for a double engagement.

The sentiment quickly drew backlash. Jezebel published an editorial calling for the end to the “Zelensky Thirst,”BuzzFeed News reported that the internet’s response was being called “the internet’s response”. “Peak Cringe.”

Zelensky hashtags have received over 350 million combined views on TikTok. The top videos feature quick, punchy zooms that show the politician smiling or in military attire.

Zelensky is the subject of one of the most popular TikTok videosThe fictional portrayal of Zelensky and Putin breaking up is called ‘The Breakup’. It has more than 3 million views and over 500,000 likes. “best buddies”Clips of fires and incinerated buildings are interspersed throughout the video. Olivia Rodrigo’s music plays throughout the video. “traitor.”

You can also see videos of TikTokers in the other posts Declaring their attractionZelensky Official Ukrainian Twitter accountIt has also been viral for its own social-media posts. MemesInformation about the conflict

In One February 24, 2009 postThe official Twitter account for Ukraine invited followers to tweet “@Russia and tell them what you think about them.” The post resulted in varied responses — memes, like Putin sporting a drawn-on moustacheAuthentic and sincere showings of support to Ukraine, including for a Statement from the Auschwitz Memorial.

Hinck claimed that the war on Ukraine was more severe than most instances of digital fandom. “political candidates at the Iowa Caucus in the US”Or “pop idols raising money for charity.”

“The tragedy of war feels so, so overwhelming in this case, and I think tone does matter,”She said. “It’s an important conversation for citizens to have with each other.”

Fans are always coming to “push the boundaries,”Booth stated that Booth believed many people were involved in the project. “deal with emotional issues through humor”Or by “highlighting what is causing them to stress.”

Booth indicated that some people or consumers might even like it. “cathartic or helpful.”

“In any sort of fan engagement, there are always going to be disagreements about levels of emotion, levels of affect, and how that gets turned into different media creations,”He stated. “It can be perceived as making light of a very situation, but at the same time there are lots of people who are taking that situation very seriously.”