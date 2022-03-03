‘Fire Of Love’ Sara Dosa, a filmmaker, signs with Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Sara Dosa, the filmmaker whose documentary Love and FireRecently, Anonymous Content signed with Anonymous Content to manage the Sundance Film Festival.

The Independent Spirit Award nominee’s latest feature, narrated by Miranda July, tells the story of legendary French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, their love for each other, and their love of getting as close as possible to fiery volcanoes. It won Sundance’s Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award, upon its debut at the festival in January. National Geographic Films was acquired Love and Fire in a mid-seven-figure worldwide rights deal following a multi-studio bidding war which also marked the first major deal to take place at this year’s virtual festival. It’s set to be released in theaters later this year.

Dosa’s previous directorial work includes The Seer & Unseen, which garnered a number of awards including the McBaine Bay Area Documentary Prize, and co-directing the Emmy-nominated 2018 episode of Netflix’s music series Re-Mastered about Johnny Cash’s 1970 concert for Richard Nixon. Her feature directorial debut The Last Season, which told the story of two former soldiers turned wild mushroom hunters, took home a Golden Gate Award at the 2014 San Francisco International Film Festival and received a nomination for the Indie Spirits’ Truer than Fiction Award.

Dosa’s previous work as a producer includes co-producing the Academy Award-nominated Netflix pic The Edge of DemocracySundance 2019, which saw the debut of ; co-producingA Convenient Sequel: Truth to Power, Paramount’s follow-up to Al Gore’s seminal 2006 film An Inconvenient Truth; and was responsible for both the Emmy-nominated Emmy and Peabody nominations Survivors, and the Peabody Award winning Audrie & Daisy.

DOC NYC has named Dosa its inaugural “40 under 40” class of documentary filmmakers to watch in 2018, with the filmmaker also being inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. She graduated from Wesleyan University and holds a joint Masters in Anthropology and International Development Economics from the London School of Economics & Political Science.

Anonymous Content is a production company and management company representing a variety of writers, directors and actors. Recent releases from the media company include Benjamin Cleary’s sci-fi drama Swan Song for Apple TV+; Netflix’s It’s worth it, starring Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci; Tom McCarthy’s Matt Damon starrer Stillwater for Focus Features; and George Clooney’s The Midnight SkyNetflix