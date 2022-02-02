Zac Efron Said Filming His New Movie Was ‘Brutal,’This Idea is Immediately Sellable by a First Look at His Character

Last time we saw High School Musical alum Zac Efron in a movie, he was playing serial killer Ted Bundy in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked and Vile. He would, however, be heard as Fred Jones in the animated movie. Scoob!One year later, the upcoming GoldHis return to on-camera photography marks this milestone. Nevertheless, he is still making GoldThis was “brutal”The actor is a great actor. You will see why after you take a look at his character.

U.S. moviegoers still need to wait a little longer before they can catch their favorite movies. GoldZac Efron, however, has posted a video on the subject InstagramThis documentary reveals just how difficult it was to make the movie in South Australia’s desert during a pandemic that hit just a few months prior to Christmas. Have a look!

Oh yeah, that definitely looks like it was rough, so it’s only fitting that Zac Efron’s character look like he’s been through hell. Efron said that he was “blown away”The beauty and atmosphere of the area where principal photography took place was amazing, but there were also harsh filming conditions and desolation. Anthony Hayes, director, producer and co-writer, echoed the difficulty of making this film. GoldIt is called “Call it” “the most brutal shoot” he’s done in 35 years. Efron said that there were dust storms that came in. “gnarliest conditions” he’s ever witnessed in his life.

You might think this was a terrible experience for Zac Efron. But at the end of the video the actor says that it was “making it better.” GoldThis was “really, really fun.” Needless to say enjoyment isn’t something you’ll see reflected on the face of Efron’s character in the movie itself, but the castAnd crew’s “solidarity” and “teamwork” made it so the shoot wasn’t completely miserable. We’ll just have to wait and see what the final product looks like.

For those who haven’t heard about GoldThe movie takes place in a dystopian future. It follows two characters who find a huge nugget of golden in an inhospitable desert, and then figure out how they can excavate and extract it. While one of the men goes off to find the right equipment to get the job done, the other, Zac Efron’s Virgil, stays behind to guard the gold and struggling to survive through harsh storms and with dwindling supplies. Efron’s costars include War Machine’s Anthony Hayes as Keith, Virgil’s partner, and Wentworth’s Susie Porter as the mysterious Stranger.

GoldAfter the almost three-hour-long premiere, the film will make its theatrical debut in America on March 11. The Batman’s arrival in theaters, and one week ahead of Turning redDisney+ memberships available The Adam ProjectIt will be available on Netflix. The movie will be available for streaming on March 18. Don’t forget to look though our 2022 movies releases guide to see what other forthcoming cinematic entertainment catches your eye.