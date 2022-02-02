This is the worst Super Bowl halftime show of all time

We have always loved the Super Bowl halftime show.

Sure, there are some people who prefer the array of commercials that span the night while others actually *gasp* watch the game for the sports part of it. For us, however, the best part about watching a performance is all the glamour and glitz.

The budget for the evening usually promises spectacles, and Lady Gaga and The Weeknd are two of the performers who have done it in the past.

Not all halftime shows are successful. Sometimes it ends up being a big mess—not necessarily to the fault of the artist. Sometimes it’s due to wardrobe problems, sound problems or the performer is just not doing a good job.

Halftime shows are a great way to see a good lineup. The halftime show will feature five artists: Snoop Dogg and Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige. Kendrick Lamar will also be performing. It will be their first appearance at halftime.

We have compiled a list of the worst halftime performances in honor of February 13.

The Black Eyed Peas (2011)

It was truly tragic. You could see the disaster unfolding as you watched it from that moment on. They had some great songs, and that is why people thought taping them in for the halftime show was a good idea. The mix was topped off with Fergie singing and light-up robot suits. We would love to ban her from doing this again.



Super Bowl XLV2011 – Halftime Show Black Eyed Peas [HD][Full]



www.youtube.com



Slash came on and Fergie started to sing. “Sweet Child of Mine.”My Lord, how was that possible?!

New Kids on the Block (1991).

1991 was the year New Kids on the Block dominated American culture.



Super Bowl XXV Halftime Show – New Kids On The Block (NKOTB).



www.youtube.com



Halftime was a Disney-themed extravaganza. There were many Disney characters and random children, as well as a castle. Not only did they not perform any of their cooler tunes, but they also ended up getting stuck singing the song “This One’s for the Children.”

This was eventually met by segueing into a Disney kiddie choir, so…interesting. Also, singing “It’s a Small World (After All)” was a choice, the wrong one.

Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and Tina Turner (2000)





I would be willing to pay a lot of money to see each of these acts on their own. But taken together? Hot mess. It looked promising but it fell apart after none of the stars could sing any of their hits. You’d expect great things from Xtina on the big stage. It just wasn’t. Collins performed the Love Theme from Tarzan Which…It was very cute.

Moreover, Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias sang the song “Celebrate the Future Hand in Hand,” which had people falling asleep more than anything else.

Gloria Estefan and Olympic Figure Skaters (1992)

This halftime show was deemed a “Winter Magic” pageant because the game was in Minnesota. This meant featuring giant snowmen and the inclusion of figure skaters Dorothy Hammill and Brian Boitano.



Super Bowl XXVI – “Winter Magic”Halftime Show (1992).



www.youtube.com



The result? A cringe-worthy show of people dancing while waving hockey sticks to Queen‘s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”It was all in all, a strange vibe for Super Bowl and one that I would love to forget.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson, Kid Rock and Nelly (2004)





This is without doubt the worst halftime performance. Janet Jackson’s career was impacted by this performance, not just because it was bad.

It was a wardrobe error that caused irreversible damage. The incident caused shock waves across America, with many looking back at Jackson in horror. Although Justin Timberlake recovered from the situation, Jackson was left with shame. This is not something to be celebrated.