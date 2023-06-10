Y&R spoilers: Was Kyle wrong to be so mad at Summer?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers suggest that the marriage between Summer Newman Abbott (Alison Lanier) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) could be hanging on a threat. Now that Kyle has learned that Summer not only lied to him about her mother being alive but also fought with her brother Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) when he “did the right thing” and came forward, this could be the beginning of the end for Skyle.

Y&R Spoilers: Kyle Has Betrayed Summer In This Relationship, Too

It’s hard not to point out the fact that Kyle has lied to Summer before too, all in an effort to protect his mother. Then there was that debacle where his parents broke the law to frame Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), using Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) (and her jewelry) in the process.

It was a little much to have Kyle reprimand Summer in a recent episode after he learned the truth.

Being shocked at Summer’s behavior is one thing; however, walking out on her, is another.

Y&R Spoilers: Is Skyle Doomed In Genoa City?

Skyle, will you last? The couple is young and has a lot of lies in common. However, the main reason they fight so often lately, are their extended families and living together in Genoa City.

It was evident that the couple were happier together in Italy. There, they had no Jabot drama or feuding mother. Should they move away or split up?

Then again, there’s a good chance that both Summer and Kyle will seek affection outside their marriage, which would surely cause their relationship to come to an ultimate end (for now).

Does it seem to you that Kyle was too aggressive with Summer? Or did he deserve her response? Comment below. Visit this website regularly to get the most recent Young and the Restless news, spoilers and updates.