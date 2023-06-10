The mystery of Cameron Robbins’ disappearance in Bermuda Triangle

According to a spokesperson of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Louisiana teen that disappeared off Athol Island in the water “fell”, contrary to previous reports that she jumped into the sea.

The 48-hour intensive search by the FBI and other officials failed to find Cameron Robbins’ remains or any trace of him. Defence Forces, assisted by the United States Coast Guard

The athlete vanished in the Bermuda Triangle.

Royal Bahamas Police Force began an investigation into the circumstances of how the teenager came to be in the water on that particular night. Digital learned that the investigation continues at this point.

Cameron went into the water at approximately 9:30 p.m. on May 25, and two hours later the Defence Force contacted the U.S. Coast Guard to assist in the search operation, “reporting that a man fell off the Blackbeard’s Revenge sunset cruise ship,” according to a news release.

Coast Guard updated social media with updates over the following 48 hours. Two days after the end of the search, they included a search map covering 350 square miles.

Robbins family also released a press release a few hours later. They said: “The Bahamas Government has cancelled the rescue of Cameron, and we will be returning to Baton Rouge.” Thank you to the Bahamas Government, U.S. Coast Guard, United Cajun Navy, and Congressman Garrett Graves. We thank family members, friends and other well-wishers who have allowed us to be alone in this difficult time.

The cause of Cameron’s disappearance is unknown.

Many factors may have contributed to his disappearance.

According to weather reports, the temperature was high but the sky was cloudy. There was also little light from the moon on May 25. Visibility was a challenge for the teenager.

One expert says that it is possible Cameron could have suffered from a concussion as a result of the accident.

Jim Spears is a swim safety specialist who says, “When he entered the water, his head could have been hit on the boat.” “He may have hit his face on the water. Both could lead to dizziness, confusion or a concussion.

The fact that the shelf of the continent drops down to 30,000 feet only a few hundred metres east from where Cameron fell in the water could complicate search efforts. Many experts use the deep dive in the ocean floor between Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico to explain the disappearances of people in the Bermuda Triangle.

The theory of a shark being involved was first posited by an official from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force who said that the waterways were “shark-infested”, while also announcing that search efforts had been suspended.

The video of Cameron in the pool was first viewed on TMZIt speculated that the man had been dared by his friends to jump into the water without providing any proof or source of that information.

Few days later Fox News The source, who asked to remain anonymous but said she was the mother of the teen who Cameron had known and who was on the boat with him that evening.

The cruise was for booze, and when the incident occurred they were heading back. My son texted me when it happened, saying, ‘Cameron jumped off. They can’t find him.’ Fox News reported that they were “out there until 2 or 3 in. It was horrible weather on that particular night. They were traumatized, cold and wet. Girls were dressed in bathing costumes and bikinis. The boys were giving their shirts to them. The guys were giving them their shirts.

A spokesperson from the United Cajun Navy stated that Robbins family didn’t want the agency to investigate the theory that the shark may have killed Robbins after he fell overboard.

No member of either the Defense Forces or Coast Guard have confirmed that Cameron has jumped into the water.