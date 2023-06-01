Y&R Spoilers: Tucker Gaining Clarity – Ashley’s Slow-Walk Justified

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) wanted to sweep Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) off her feet. But the wind whipped up by his helicopter did not work when he returned to Genoa City, Wisconsin.

Ashley was not at the Abbott mansion during a family event that had nothing to do with Tucker. His intrusion reinforced the negative reputation he created before leaving town more than a decade ago.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Using Diane Jenkins Again

Tucker and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) were in league with each other for years after both characters left GC. Diane’s exit seemed permanent, as she appeared to be killed by Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) on the bridge in what is now known as Chancellor Park.

Diane and Tucker reconnected when both people were in Los Angeles, California. They helped each other, and Diane later agreed to serve as an information source who would tip Tucker off to Ashley’s return from Paris, France.

Walters’ character did not deliver on Tucker’s ask. It worked to her benefit when the link between both people was revealed as it cut her tie to him. However, that exposure infuriated Ashley.

Y&R Spoilers – Ashley Abbott Right To Be Leery

Ashley has a long and storied history when it comes to men. Most famously, she twice married Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). But she was not legally linked to the Moustache since 2009.

Her last marriage was to Tucker in 2011 and 2012. Both people never tied the soapy knot with anyone following their nuptial. That is significant.

Davidson’s character was clearly not over Tucker, which he confirmed. He lived off the hope of reconciliation for years and has made slow but steady progress since re-pledging his love.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Tucker McCall Needs To Avoid Old Impulses

Devon Hamilton Winters (Bryton James) remains suspicious of his biological father. Devon and his new love interest, Abby Newman Abbott (Melissa Ordway), who is also the mother of his donor child, Dominic Newman Abbott Winters Chancellor (Rainn and River Ware), are taking a hands-on approach to their parents because they fear disaster if a remarriage happens.

Ashley is convinced that Tucker has changed. But she is being exceptionally cautious this go-round. Love is not the question. Tucker’s ability to demonstrate he has fully reformed will involve ongoing tests of resisting old impulses that served to destroy his relationships in days gone by on Y&R.

